Global Sanitary Napkin Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sanitary Napkin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sanitary napkin market reached a value of US$ 24.4 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 32.8 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.92% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Sanitary napkins, also known as menstrual or sanitary pads, are absorbent items that are worn by women primarily for absorbing menstrual blood. They comprise numerous layers of quilted cotton fabric or other super absorbent polymers and plastics. They are currently available in various shapes and sizes, with different absorption capabilities. For several years, women have relied on homemade cotton clothes to deal with the menstrual cycle.

However, the growing awareness among women about feminine hygiene has spurred the demand for sanitary napkins across the globe. Governments in numerous countries, in confluence with various non-profit organizations (NGOs), are undertaking initiatives to spread awareness among women about feminine hygiene, particularly in the developing economies. For example, governments in various African countries are distributing free sanitary napkins to school girls to promote menstrual education.

Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing low-cost products and focusing on product diversification to expand their consumer-base. For instance, they are launching napkins with wings and fragrances while minimizing the pad thickness. Further, the market is also influenced by aggressive promotions and marketing strategies adopted by major players in the industry. Moreover, the improving purchasing power of women, coupled with the increasing number of companies offering sanitary pad subscription plans, is another factor leading to a rise in the demand for premium products.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global sanitary napkin market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Type:

Menstrual Pad

Pantyliner

Menstrual pads currently represent the most commonly used product as they assist in absorbing more menstrual blood than pantyliners.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

Pharmacies exhibit a clear dominance in the market as they are generally located in, or around, residential areas.



Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

At present, Asia Pacific enjoys a leading position in the global sanitary napkin market. This can be attributed to the rising disposable incomes and improving standards of living in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of the key players covered in this report are:

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Kao Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the global sanitary napkin market size in 2021?

2. What will be the global sanitary napkin market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?

3. What are the global sanitary napkin market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global sanitary napkin market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global sanitary napkin market?

6. What is the global sanitary napkin market breakup by type?

7. What is the global sanitary napkin market breakup by distribution channel?

8. What are the major regions in the global sanitary napkin market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sanitary Napkin Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Price Trends

5.11.2 Price Indicators

5.11.3 Price Structure and Margins



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Menstrual Pad

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Pantyliner

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pharmacies

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Online

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Specialty Stores

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Sanitary Napkin Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Procter & Gamble

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.3.2.1 Company Overview

10.3.2.2 Description

10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.2.4 Financials

10.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Hengan International Group Company Limited

10.3.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.3.2 Description

10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.4 Edgewell Personal Care Company

10.3.4.1 Company Overview

10.3.4.2 Description

10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.4.4 Financials

10.3.5 Kao Corporation

10.3.5.1 Company Overview

10.3.5.2 Description

10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.5.4 Financials

10.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yh17v4

Attachment