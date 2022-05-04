Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.



The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 78, representing 35.17% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(h), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the eight nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee For Percent Against Percent Abstained Leigh Wilson 4,388,999 97.55% 110,247 2.45% 14,446 Steve Curtis 4,478,845 99.51% 22,187 0.49% 12,660 Mark Learmonth 3,909,753 86.86% 591,479 13.14% 12,460 John Kelly 4,406,069 97.96% 91,567 2.04% 16,056 Johan Holtzhausen 4,440,354 98.71% 57,956 1.29% 15,382 Dana Roets 4,471,278 99.47% 23,632 0.53% 18,782 Nick Clarke 4,448,804 98.92% 48,716 1.08% 16,172 Geralda Wildschutt 4,440,861 98.73% 57,145 1.27% 15,686

Further resolutions 2, 3, 4 and 5 were also passed at the AGM so that:

BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration;

Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and Wildschutt were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee; and

the Company was granted an authority to make market purchases of up to 10% of its share capital and to hold repurchased shares in treasury.



The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 22, 2022 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

