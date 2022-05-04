New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03907009/?utm_source=GNW

Global Steel Market to Reach 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2026



Steel, one of the most essential engineering materials, is known for its diverse applications in every aspect of human life. Steel is the foundation for a number of industries in general and manufacturing industry in particular. Market fortunes of finished steel products market depend on health of key end-use markets such as construction sector, automobile and automotive component manufacturing, metal goods fabrication, ship building, machinery manufacturing, oil & gas infrastructure, among others. In the post COVID-19 period, anticipated increase in construction activity, improvement in manufacturing sector and subsequent rise in demand for and production of a range of machinery, rise in fabrication of metal goods, and renewed demand for and production of transportation solutions, in line with improvement in global economy, will therefore drive demand for finished steel. Ongoing urbanization drive, escalating demand for energy and water are the other major factors promoting growth in the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steel estimated at 1.7 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach 992 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Steel market. Construction is the largest end-use segment of steel industry. The state of the construction industry in each geographic region, both new constructions as well as refurbishments, has a heavy bearing on steel consumption. Steel used in the construction segment adheres to standard requirements of high performance, corrosion resistance and fire protection. The need for manufacturing lightweight and rust-free machinery drives the demand for steel in machinery industry. There is strong demand for high strength steel plates featuring improved weldability, formability and low temperature toughness.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 79.4 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by 2026



The Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at 79.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 4.55% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.3 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. China remains the largest regional market for finished steel products, owing to the huge construction and industrial activity in the region, which generates high demand for a range of steel products. Strong pace of economic development, industrialization, rapid urbanization, steady rise in construction activity and robust demand for automobiles among others will help boost demand for steel in developing regions in the post COVID-19 environment.



Transportation Segment to Reach 353.2 Million Metric Tons by 2026



In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.16% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 209.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 284.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 56.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Crisis Induced Demand Erosion Hampers World Steel

Industry in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak, Steel Industry & Demand Speedily

Returning to Normalcy: The Current Scenario

Regional Recovery Scenario

Healthy Prospects for Steel Demand in Developing Countries

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to

Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth

Properties of Different Types of Steel

A Snapshot of Steel End-Use Sectors

Regional Analysis

Contraction in Demand across Developed Economies

China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry

Steel Demand to Drop in Developing Economies before Notable

Recovery in 2021

World Steel Industry: Production, Exports & Imports

Steel Production Soars in 2017-2019 Period

China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter in 2020

Leading Steel Exporting Countries (2020): Exports (in Million

Metric Tons) for China, Russia, Japan , South Korea, European

Union, Germany, Turkey, India, Ukraine, and Italy

China Becomes the Top Steel Importer

Leading Steel Importing Countries (2020): Imports (in Million

Metric Tons) for China, European Union, United States,

Germany, Italy, Vietnam, Turkey, France, South Korea, and

Poland

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Steel Market

Top 20 Steel Producing Companies (2020)

Leading Steel Producing Companies (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown by Volume Production

Globalization & Rationalization Remain the Core Surviving

Strategies for Steel Firms

Steel Firms Emphasize Restructuring of Operations

Moving Closer to Customers: The New Strategic Initiative

Innovations & Product Differentiation Grow in Focus among Vendors

Consolidation Picks up Pace

Recent Market Activity

Wave of Latest Breakthroughs with Potential to Pave Way for

Green, Sustainable Steel Economy

Select Innovations & Advancements

Steel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

WORLD BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steel Industry Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global

Construction Industry Scenario

Prevailing Depressive Scenario in the World Construction Sector

Weakens Momentum in the Steel Industry

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in

2019

Current Prospects Remain Lackluster for Steel in Automotive

Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future

Demand for Automotive Steel

Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020

Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a

Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 &

2019

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions

Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight

Automotive Material

Critical Importance of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs

Well for Future Growth

Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing All Planned

Digital & Electronic Plant Upgrade Investments: Global

Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020 to May 2020

Manufacturing PMI Indices for Select Asian Countries for Jan

2020 to May 2020

High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery

Manufacturing

Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods

Domains Bodes Well for Future Growth

Metal Cans: Niche End-Use Segment

Sluggish Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector to Impede Momentum in

the Short-Term

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: May 2019 -

June 2020

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2020

Anticipated Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector in 2021 to Generate

Parallel Opportunities to Steel Industry

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

High Volume Opportunities in Shipbuilding

Carbon Steel Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

Global Finished Steel Market by Category (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Production for Carbon Flat Steel, Carbon Long

Steel, Specialty Long Steel, and Stainless Flat Steel

Demand for Stainless Steel Gains Momentum

Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market

Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects

World Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Demand by Region

World Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Share by End-Market

Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Production by Region

Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Production by Segment

Global Stainless Steel Long Products Market (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Share by Product Group

Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown by

Product

Demand for Special Long Steel on the Rise

Global Steel Demand (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption

by Product Shape

Global Long Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown by Product

World Specialty Long Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown

of Production by Category

Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production

Landscape

Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select Countries

Steel Industry Persists with its Energy Conservation Drive

Environmentally Friendly Approach Gains Focus

Steel Scrap Recycling: Robust Approach for Energy Conservation

Population Growth & Urbanization Favor Future Growth in Steel

Market

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Steel Prices: A Play of Demand and Supply

Sharp Uptick in Demand after COVID-19 Pause Leads to Steel

Shortage & Price Hikes

Skyrocketing Steel Prices in US Raise Speculations about

Possible Bubble

Steel: An Overview

Steel Classification

Carbon Steels - Alloying Elements of Steel

Steel Manufacturing Process

Refining and Casting

Forming and Finishing

Steel Products (Semi-Finished & Finished)

A Brief Note on Major End-Use Segments



