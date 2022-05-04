New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03907009/?utm_source=GNW
Global Steel Market to Reach 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2026
Steel, one of the most essential engineering materials, is known for its diverse applications in every aspect of human life. Steel is the foundation for a number of industries in general and manufacturing industry in particular. Market fortunes of finished steel products market depend on health of key end-use markets such as construction sector, automobile and automotive component manufacturing, metal goods fabrication, ship building, machinery manufacturing, oil & gas infrastructure, among others. In the post COVID-19 period, anticipated increase in construction activity, improvement in manufacturing sector and subsequent rise in demand for and production of a range of machinery, rise in fabrication of metal goods, and renewed demand for and production of transportation solutions, in line with improvement in global economy, will therefore drive demand for finished steel. Ongoing urbanization drive, escalating demand for energy and water are the other major factors promoting growth in the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steel estimated at 1.7 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach 992 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Steel market. Construction is the largest end-use segment of steel industry. The state of the construction industry in each geographic region, both new constructions as well as refurbishments, has a heavy bearing on steel consumption. Steel used in the construction segment adheres to standard requirements of high performance, corrosion resistance and fire protection. The need for manufacturing lightweight and rust-free machinery drives the demand for steel in machinery industry. There is strong demand for high strength steel plates featuring improved weldability, formability and low temperature toughness.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 79.4 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by 2026
The Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at 79.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 4.55% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.3 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. China remains the largest regional market for finished steel products, owing to the huge construction and industrial activity in the region, which generates high demand for a range of steel products. Strong pace of economic development, industrialization, rapid urbanization, steady rise in construction activity and robust demand for automobiles among others will help boost demand for steel in developing regions in the post COVID-19 environment.
Transportation Segment to Reach 353.2 Million Metric Tons by 2026
In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.16% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 209.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 284.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 56.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured) -
- Ansteel Group Corporation Ltd.
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
- EVRAZ plc
- EVRAZ NTMK
- Gerdau S.A.
- HBIS Group
- HYUNDAI Steel Company
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Jiangsu Shagang Group
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Nucor Corporation
- POSCO
- Riva Group
- Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd.
- Shougang Group Co., Ltd.
- Tata Steel Group
- Tata Steel Europe Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG
- United States Steel Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Crisis Induced Demand Erosion Hampers World Steel
Industry in 2020
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak, Steel Industry & Demand Speedily
Returning to Normalcy: The Current Scenario
Regional Recovery Scenario
Healthy Prospects for Steel Demand in Developing Countries
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to
Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth
Properties of Different Types of Steel
A Snapshot of Steel End-Use Sectors
Regional Analysis
Contraction in Demand across Developed Economies
China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry
Steel Demand to Drop in Developing Economies before Notable
Recovery in 2021
World Steel Industry: Production, Exports & Imports
Steel Production Soars in 2017-2019 Period
China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter in 2020
Leading Steel Exporting Countries (2020): Exports (in Million
Metric Tons) for China, Russia, Japan , South Korea, European
Union, Germany, Turkey, India, Ukraine, and Italy
China Becomes the Top Steel Importer
Leading Steel Importing Countries (2020): Imports (in Million
Metric Tons) for China, European Union, United States,
Germany, Italy, Vietnam, Turkey, France, South Korea, and
Poland
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World Steel Market
Top 20 Steel Producing Companies (2020)
Leading Steel Producing Companies (2019): Percentage Share
Breakdown by Volume Production
Globalization & Rationalization Remain the Core Surviving
Strategies for Steel Firms
Steel Firms Emphasize Restructuring of Operations
Moving Closer to Customers: The New Strategic Initiative
Innovations & Product Differentiation Grow in Focus among Vendors
Consolidation Picks up Pace
Recent Market Activity
Wave of Latest Breakthroughs with Potential to Pave Way for
Green, Sustainable Steel Economy
Select Innovations & Advancements
Steel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
WORLD BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steel Industry Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global
Construction Industry Scenario
Prevailing Depressive Scenario in the World Construction Sector
Weakens Momentum in the Steel Industry
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in
2019
Current Prospects Remain Lackluster for Steel in Automotive
Industry
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future
Demand for Automotive Steel
Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a
Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 &
2019
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions
Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight
Automotive Material
Critical Importance of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs
Well for Future Growth
Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing All Planned
Digital & Electronic Plant Upgrade Investments: Global
Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020 to May 2020
Manufacturing PMI Indices for Select Asian Countries for Jan
2020 to May 2020
High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery
Manufacturing
Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods
Domains Bodes Well for Future Growth
Metal Cans: Niche End-Use Segment
Sluggish Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector to Impede Momentum in
the Short-Term
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: May 2019 -
June 2020
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2020
Anticipated Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector in 2021 to Generate
Parallel Opportunities to Steel Industry
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
High Volume Opportunities in Shipbuilding
Carbon Steel Seeks to Widen Addressable Market
Global Finished Steel Market by Category (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Production for Carbon Flat Steel, Carbon Long
Steel, Specialty Long Steel, and Stainless Flat Steel
Demand for Stainless Steel Gains Momentum
Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market
Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects
World Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Demand by Region
World Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Share by End-Market
Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Production by Region
Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Production by Segment
Global Stainless Steel Long Products Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Share by Product Group
Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown by
Product
Demand for Special Long Steel on the Rise
Global Steel Demand (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption
by Product Shape
Global Long Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown by Product
World Specialty Long Steel Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown
of Production by Category
Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production
Landscape
Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select Countries
Steel Industry Persists with its Energy Conservation Drive
Environmentally Friendly Approach Gains Focus
Steel Scrap Recycling: Robust Approach for Energy Conservation
Population Growth & Urbanization Favor Future Growth in Steel
Market
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Steel Prices: A Play of Demand and Supply
Sharp Uptick in Demand after COVID-19 Pause Leads to Steel
Shortage & Price Hikes
Skyrocketing Steel Prices in US Raise Speculations about
Possible Bubble
Steel: An Overview
Steel Classification
Carbon Steels - Alloying Elements of Steel
Steel Manufacturing Process
Refining and Casting
Forming and Finishing
Steel Products (Semi-Finished & Finished)
A Brief Note on Major End-Use Segments
