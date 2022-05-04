3 out of 4 Mid-career Professionals Who Quit Cite Leadership and Company Culture as Reasons

Reston, VA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Hinge Research Institute’s (HRI) latest report, “Navigating the Mid-Career Talent Crisis,” 30% of mid-career professionals (between 30-45 years of age) have quit their job over the past year–of those, 30% left without another job lined up. Frustration with their boss (76%) and wanting a better company culture (72%) were the top two reasons mid-career respondents cited for quitting.

The resignations show no signs of abating. Only 48% of mid-career respondents are satisfied with their current job.

“‘The Great Resignation’ means different things to different people,” said HRI managing partner Lee Frederiksen. “To mid-career professionals held accountable for senior management’s strategies while supervising staff to implement those strategies, it means ‘The Great Squeeze’ that drove them to the exit doors. To senior executives left behind, it means ‘The Great Reckoning’ for their leadership style and the toxic culture they’ve cultivated. In today’s competitive marketplace where labor continues to be tight, companies can no longer afford to ignore the signs of toxic leadership and culture.”

What are the signs of a toxic culture? The report’s respondents identified what they liked the least about their employer’s culture. Almost all (94%) mid-career respondents indicated discomfort sharing thoughts with leadership. Ninety percent noted work that wasn’t fulfilling or engaging. Eighty-nine percent said their experience failed to help grow their career. Eighty-eight percent said their peers did not treat them with respect.

Company size was also a factor. The larger the size, the more likely mid-career professionals were dissatisfied with their job.

When asked what programs would make a positive difference, respondents cited mental health days, DEI programs, and public recognition as the top three.

Given the importance of culture to seasoned talent, companies need to not only build and reinforce an attractive culture but also make that culture visible and evident in the channels and platforms mid-career candidates use to learn about a company’s culture. Candidates most frequently use the company website (77%), social media (61%), and Glassdoor (58%).

Companies also need to enhance their presence in the platforms mid-career talent uses to hunt for other jobs: LinkedIn (used by 82%), job search websites (54%), and company websites (49%).

Over 284 professionals in the professional services industry participated in this study. Mid-career employees are defined as a manager, senior manager, or project lead/manager.

