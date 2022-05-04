The Worldwide Feminine Hygiene Products Industry is Expected to Reach $33.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feminine hygiene products market reached a value of US$ 25.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 33.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Feminine hygiene products refer to personal care products which are used by women during vaginal discharge, menstruation and other bodily functions related to genitalia. They play a crucial role in maintaining a woman's reproductive health and supporting proper intimate hygiene practices so as to avoid any kind of infections. Growing awareness about personal hygiene among women coupled with the inclination towards the utilization of convenient and handy sanitary products is creating a huge demand for feminine hygiene products across the globe. Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Drivers/Constraints:

As an increasing number of women are becoming financially independent, the leading players are trying to target them directly and influence their purchasing behavior which, in turn, is providing a boost to the sales of feminine hygiene products.



The manufacturers nowadays are focusing on introducing innovative and organic products which are comfortable, scented and have higher absorption capability. They are also developing unique marketing and promotional strategies which is attracting a larger consumer-base.



Several governments and NGOs are taking initiatives to promote the use of feminine hygiene products among the underprivileged and rural women population as well as to manufacture and distribute sanitary pads at affordable costs which is creating a positive outlook for the market.



The utilization of hazardous chemicals in the manufacturing of feminine hygiene products can cause adverse health effects. In addition to this, the disposal of these products can lead to clogging of drains which, in turn, is hindering the sales of these products.



Based on product types, the market has been segmented into sanitary pads, panty liners, tampons, sprays and internal cleansers, and others. Amongst these, sanitary pads are the most popular product type as they provide comfort to women.



On the basis of distribution channels, the report finds that supermarkets and hypermarkets are the largest distribution channels which offer a wide range of products to the consumers under one roof. Other segments include specialty stores, beauty stores and pharmacies, and online stores.



Region-wise, Asia Pacific represents the leading market of feminine hygiene products. Growing awareness about the importance of personal hygiene is increasing the demand for these products in the region. Other major regions include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed covering the profiles of the leading manufacturers. Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Procter & Gamble

Edgewell Personal Care

Unicharm

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

