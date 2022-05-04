New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Factory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846712/?utm_source=GNW
Global Smart Factory Market to Reach $214.2 Billion by 2026
`Smart Factory` or `Smart Manufacturing` or the `Factory of the Future` is a concept that envisages creation of intelligent factories, where the traditional disparate manufacturing processes are linked to generate intelligent data. In the smart manufacturing model, standalone production facilities can communicate with other sites within the factory, and facilitate integration of existing industrial infrastructure facilities with IoT and cloud computing. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing investments in automation systems and advances in manufacturing technologies to achieve mass production and push overall efficiency and productivity. Enterprises in the industrial sector are implementing industrial robots, the Internet of Things (IoT), and connected devices for increased visibility, real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance. In addition, increasing demand for automated manufacturing platforms in industries like manufacturing, automotive, chemical and medical devices is expected to propel market prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a pressing need for manufacturing factories to ensure worker safety while maintaining their operations. The crisis is fueling the adoption of vision-guided robots for reducing the risk of infection to workers. The scenario is expected to prompt various factories to implement automated solutions and robotics for safeguarding their employees from the infection risk.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Factory estimated at US$140.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$214.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period. Control Equipment & Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$99.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reporting & Analysis Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $43.2 Billion by 2026
The Smart Factory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR. North America region dominates market growth owing to increasing penetration of smart supply chain and manufacturing technologies in several industries. Participants in the industrial sector across the region are clustering towards robotic and automatic systems to boost productivity and efficiency of their production and warehousing units. In addition, leading automobile companies such as Audi and BMW are embracing factory automation technologies to accelerate production cycles and achieve cost savings. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is slated to be driven by growing investments by manufacturers in smart technologies. The regional market is bound to receive a strong push from an estimated spending of US$127.5 billion by Chinese manufacturing organizations in IoT in 2020.
Measurement Devices Segment to Reach $38.3 Billion by 2026
In the global Measurement Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2026.
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Factory Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analysis
Focus on Sophisticated Production and Operational Gains to
Drive Long Term Demand for Smart Factory Solutions
Smart Factories, Industry 4.0 and the Manufacturing Future
Popularity of Smart Manufacturing to Benefit Market Expansion
Rising Number of Manufacturing Establishments and Shrinking
Labor to Drive the Need for Smart Manufacturing Solutions
Shrinking Labor Pool in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Population by Age Group for 2010, 2020 & 2030
?AmericaMakes’ Enhance Competitiveness of Domestic
Manufacturing Industry
Clothing & Cotton Industries in the US: Can Smart Manufacturing
Facilitate Revival?
Smart Factories Create Need for Skill Upgrading in the US
Several Governance-Related Issues Need Attention for Success of
Smart Factories
USA: The Prime Market for MES Software and Services
Growing Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Industries
Extensive Adoption of MES in Discrete Manufacturing Industries
Electric Power T&D Sector Presents Opportunities for SCADA Market
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Factory by Type - Control Equipment & Software, Reporting &
Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Smart Factory by Type -
Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software,
Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Control Equipment &
Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices
and Connectivity Solutions for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Factory by End-Use - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &
Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Smart Factory by End-Use -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,
Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive, Oil &
Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Factory by Type - Control Equipment & Software, Reporting &
Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Smart Factory by Type -
Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software,
Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Control Equipment &
Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices
and Connectivity Solutions for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Factory by End-Use - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &
Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Smart Factory by End-Use -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,
Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,
Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Smart Factory Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Scarcity of Skilled Workforce and Aging Personnel Drive Market
Demand
Japan: The Early Bird in the Field of Robotics
Japanese Industrial Robots Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown
of Annual Shipments by Sector
?Industrial Value Chain Initiative’: A Step in the Right
Direction for Adoption of Industry 4.0
Japan Primed to Adopt IIoT and Industry 4.0, Bodes Well for
Smart Factory Market
Leading Industrial Robotics Companies in Japan (2020E):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fanuc, Kawasaki, Nachi,
Nidec, Yaskawa, and Others
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Factory by Type - Control Equipment & Software, Reporting &
Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Smart Factory by Type -
Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software,
Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Control Equipment &
Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices
and Connectivity Solutions for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Factory by End-Use - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &
Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,
Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Smart Factory by End-Use -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,
Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
Smart Factory Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
?Made In China 2025’ Strategy to Drive Smart Factory Adoption
China’s Smart Factory 1.0 Strategy
China Leads in Patents Related to Industry 4.0 Technologies
Sino-German Partnerships for Smart Manufacturing: Augmenting
China’s Manufacturing Competitiveness
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Factory by Type - Control Equipment & Software, Reporting &
Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Smart Factory by Type -
Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software,
Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Control Equipment &
Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices
and Connectivity Solutions for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Factory by End-Use - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &
Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Smart Factory by End-Use -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,
Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,
Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Smart Factory Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Rising Investments in Industry 4.0 Technologies Drive Market
Adoption
Industry 4.0 Investments in Europe Until 2020: Investment Value
(in ? Billion per Annum and as a % of Annual Revenues) by
Sector
Extent of Digitalization in Europe - Proportion of Companies
with High Degree of Digitalization by Industry Sector: 2017 &
2020E
Industry 4.0 Drives Revenue Growth: Cumulative Increase in
Revenues by Industry Sector from 2017 through 2020
