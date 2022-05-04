New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Factory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846712/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Smart Factory Market to Reach $214.2 Billion by 2026



`Smart Factory` or `Smart Manufacturing` or the `Factory of the Future` is a concept that envisages creation of intelligent factories, where the traditional disparate manufacturing processes are linked to generate intelligent data. In the smart manufacturing model, standalone production facilities can communicate with other sites within the factory, and facilitate integration of existing industrial infrastructure facilities with IoT and cloud computing. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing investments in automation systems and advances in manufacturing technologies to achieve mass production and push overall efficiency and productivity. Enterprises in the industrial sector are implementing industrial robots, the Internet of Things (IoT), and connected devices for increased visibility, real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance. In addition, increasing demand for automated manufacturing platforms in industries like manufacturing, automotive, chemical and medical devices is expected to propel market prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a pressing need for manufacturing factories to ensure worker safety while maintaining their operations. The crisis is fueling the adoption of vision-guided robots for reducing the risk of infection to workers. The scenario is expected to prompt various factories to implement automated solutions and robotics for safeguarding their employees from the infection risk.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Factory estimated at US$140.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$214.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period. Control Equipment & Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$99.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reporting & Analysis Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $43.2 Billion by 2026



The Smart Factory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR. North America region dominates market growth owing to increasing penetration of smart supply chain and manufacturing technologies in several industries. Participants in the industrial sector across the region are clustering towards robotic and automatic systems to boost productivity and efficiency of their production and warehousing units. In addition, leading automobile companies such as Audi and BMW are embracing factory automation technologies to accelerate production cycles and achieve cost savings. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is slated to be driven by growing investments by manufacturers in smart technologies. The regional market is bound to receive a strong push from an estimated spending of US$127.5 billion by Chinese manufacturing organizations in IoT in 2020.



Measurement Devices Segment to Reach $38.3 Billion by 2026



In the global Measurement Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 209 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

ATS International B.V.

Autodesk Inc.

Bosch.IO GmbH

CENIT AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric Co.

FANUC Corporation

Fraunhofer IAO

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc

Keyence Corporation

KUKA AG

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation Industrial Automation Company

Oracle Corporation

PTC, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Siemens EDA

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

Wipro Limited

WITTENSTEIN SE

YASKAWA Electric Corp.

Yaskawa Motoman

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846712/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19: As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a

Year of Astounding Disruption

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into

Smart Factory Market

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

With High Smartness Quotient, Smart Factory Emerges as Apt

Choice amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Pandemic Presents Unlikely Opportunity for Smart Factory

COVID-19 Impact Accelerates Shift towards Digitization

Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 Overview

Smart Factory: A Prelude

System Architecture of Smart Factory

Structure of Automation Systems for Smart Factory

Smart Factory Solutions by Type

Industry 4.0: An Evolutionary Scan

Industry 4.0: Convergence of Cyber Physical Systems (CPS),

Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Services (IoS)

Smart Factory: Enabling the Digital Journey to Responsive,

Flexible, Adaptive, and Fully Connected Manufacturing

Scarcity of Skilled Workforce and Aging Personnel Drive Market

Demand

Industry 4.0: Manufacturing Industry Set for the Fourth

Industrial Revolution

Primary Elements of Smart Factory Platforms in a Nutshell

Notable Technology Trends in Smart Factory Summarized

Technologies Causing Disruptions to Traditional Manufacturing

Practices: Key Growth Enablers for Smart Factory/Industry 4.0

Importance of Various Technology Enablers in Achieving Industry

4.0 Value Driver

Inherent Advantages Offered by Smart Factory and Growing

Investments in Manufacturing Technology to Provide Perfect

Platform for Market Penetration

The Urgent Need to Curtail De-Industrialization to Drive

Healthy Demand for Smart Factory Solutions in Developed

Countries

Manufacturers in Developed Countries to Enhance Productivity by

Deploying Disruptive Technologies

Smart Factory Market Turns into Sizeable Corpus with Increasing

Investments in Automation Solutions: Global Outlook

Prominent Factors Influencing the Smart Factory Market

Primary Drivers & Restraints

Automotive Industry to Spearhead Market Growth

World Smart Factory Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment, and Other End-

Uses

Regional Analysis North America Occupies Major Revenue Stake &

Remains Primary Cluster for Smart Factory Activity

Global Smart Factory Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Latin

America, Europe, Rest of World, Japan, and Canada

Competitive Landscape

Digital Majors and Startups Tussle to Gain over Established

Manufacturers

Siemens Dominates the Global Factory Automation Market

Leading Factory Automation Companies Worldwide (2019E):

Percentage Share Breakdown for ABB, Fanuc, KUKA, Mitsubishi

Electric, Rockwell, Schneider, Siemens, and Others

Industrial Robots: Market Leaders

Leading Players in the Global Industrial Robots Market (2019):

Percentage Volume Breakdown for ABB, Fanuc, Kawasaki, KUKA,

Nachi, Yaskawa, and Others

Competition in the PLM Software Market

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Smart Factory - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pivotal Role of Smart Factory Solutions in the Evolution of the

Digitized Intelligent Factories of the Future

Intelligent, Digitized & Automated Smart Factories to Transform

the Manufacturing Industry

Digital Factory Technologies for Improved Manufacturing Cell

Design and Robotic Automation

Intelligent Factories Provide Manufacturers New Business

Opportunities

Intelligent Factory Positively Impact Changes in Workforce

Deployment

Intelligent Factories Make Unplanned Downtime a Thing of the Past

Intelligent Factories are Secured against Enhanced Threat Levels

Intelligent Factories Enable Connected Supply Chain

Technologies that Transform Traditional Factories into

Intelligent Factories

Fast Evolving Role of Industrial IoT Augurs Well for Future

Expansion

Industrial IoT: The Most Critical Technology for Industry 4.0

Transformation

How Can IoT Meet the Needs of the Manufacturing Industry?

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Industrial IoT Enables Transition to Intelligent Factories

Discrete Manufacturers Experiment with IoT Implementations

IoT Set to Revolutionize the Supply Chain

Essential IoT-based Digital Initiatives for Successful

Transition of Manufacturers to Industry 4.0

Emphasis on Gaining Competitive Edge Steers IIoT Adoption

Machine Monitoring: The Most Common Way to Implement IIoT in

Machine Shops

Real-time Simulations: A Promising Technology Connecting Human,

Machine, and Products in Smart Manufacturing

M2M Communication: Essential for Seamless Connectivity between

Multiple IoT Devices

Need to Upgrade Existing Factories Offers Huge Untapped Market

Growth Potential

Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skilled Labor Aggravates the Woes

of Old Factories

Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030):

Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population

Digital Talent: Need of the Hour for Digital Transition of

Industrial Processes

The Promise of Smart Factory in Ensuring Supply Chain

Resilience Widens the Business Case

AI for the ?Smart’ Factor in Future Manufacturing Facilities

Global Market for AI in Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Steady Adoption of Sophisticated Connectivity Solutions Lends

Traction to Market Growth

Mobile Technologies Enable Real-time Data Capture & Access for

Creating Connected Production Environment

Growing Use of Mobile Devices & Mobile Apps in Manufacturing

Environments

Overhaul of Existing Network Technologies: Essential for

Industry 4.0

5G: A Network Technology with Enormous Potential to Drive

Adoption of Industry 4.0

Big Data and Cloud Computing: The New ICT Frontiers for

Industry 4.0 Implementations

Analytics: Critical for Making Sense of Data Deluge Resulting

from the Transition to Smart Manufacturing

Using Data for Enhanced Decision Making

Smart Manufacturing: Major Application Area for Big Data

Enabled Market

Manufacturing-as-a-Service: An Apt Answer to the Growing Needs

for Mass Customization

Rising Need to Integrate Physical, Networking and Computation

Processes Drive Demand for Cyber-Physical Systems

Machine Tools: Promising Cyber Physical Systems

Decentralized Model and BlockChain Enhances Continuous, Rapid

Manufacturing

Augmented Reality: Facilitating Industry 4.0 in a Fast,

Interactive, and Reliable Way

Industry 4.0 to Create Need for Mobile AR in Manufacturing Sector

Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD to Drive Adoption of Mobile

AR and Smart Wearables in Production Plants

First-Person View (FPV) Communications Significantly Reduce

Personnel Overheads

Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery:

The ?Hands-Free View’ Attribute of Smart AR Glasses

The Vital Nature of Automated Material Handling in Industry 4.0

Spurs Market Demand

Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation

Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

MES/MOM Systems: A Competing or Complimentary Technology to

Smart Manufacturing?

Manufacturing Execution System (MES): A Vital Cog in the

Digitized Manufacturing Industry

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA): The Backbone

of the Smart Manufacturing Industry

Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business

Case for SCADA

Smart & Intelligent Sensors: Basic Building Blocks of Smart

Factory

Sensor Manufacturers Enhance Capabilities to Meet Turnkey

Solutions Demand of Manufacturers

Myriad Benefits of Robots in Various Processes and Applications

to Make the Fourth Industrial Revolution a Reality

Growing Installations of Robots across Industrialized Countries

Boost Market Prospects

Global Spending on Robotics by Sector (2000, 2015 & 2025)

Global Industrial Robots Market by End-use Industry (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Annual Volume Supply Automotive;

Chemical, Rubber & Plastic Processing; Electronics and

Communication; Food; Metal Products, and Others

Leading Automated Countries Worldwide: Number of Industrial

Robots Installed per 10,000 employees by Country (2016 -

Historic Data)

Growing Automation Rapidly Change Manufacturing Sector Landscape

3D Printing Revolutionizes Manufacturing with Improved

Productivity & Competitiveness, Bodes Well for the Market

How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing

Global Market for 3D Printing by Application (2020): Percentage

Breakdown by Application Area for Assembly Line, Education &

Research, Functional Parts, Metal Casting Patterns, Models

for Presentation, Prototype Tooling Patterns, Visual Aids

and Others

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

Mass Customization Represent the Key to Growth

3D Printing: Can it Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?

Favorable Regulations and Standards Promote Adoption of Smart

Factory Solutions on Factory Floors

Standardization of Technologies: Critical for Smart

Manufacturing Implementations

Open Platform to Facilitate Migration towards Smart Manufacturing

Industry 4.0/Smart Manufacturing: Key Issues & Challenges

Huge Investments & Complex Networks

Lack of Standardization & Privacy Concerns

Cyber Security: A Major Risk of Industry 4.0

Loss of Employment Opportunities

Solutions to Resolve Technical Challenges Facing Establishment

of Smart Factories

End-Use Application Sectors: Trends & Drivers

Ushering the Era of Smart Automotive Factories

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Automotive OEMs Spearhead Smart Factory Initiatives

Auto Industry: Pioneering Smart Factory Solutions Adoption

Automotive Production Moves towards Energy Efficiency through

Industry 4.0 Solutions

Anticipated Resurgence in Demand Will Continue to Shape Market

Interest in the Oil & Gas Sector

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2020

Industry 4.0 Presents Attractive Opportunity for the Industrial

Equipment Sector

Relevance in Aerospace & Defense Applications

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Adoption of Industry 4.0 Inevitable for Food & Beverage

Manufacturers for Driving Efficiencies

Beer Brewing Industry: Another Important Industry Set to Adopt

Industry 4.0

Digitization in Beer Brewing Industry

Innovations and Advancements

Autonomous Robots: Powering the Factory of the Future

Collaborative Robots to Work Hand-in-Glove with Humans in Smart

Factories

Digital Twin: The Next-Gen Manufacturing Software for Industry 4.0

Edge Computing Seeks Role in Smart Factory

Exosuits: Safety Standard for Workers in Dangerous Factory Jobs

Siemens’ Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) & Digital

Enterprise Platform

GE’s Transformational Real-time Operational Intelligence

FlexSim Simulation Technology

genua’s Cyber-Diode for Improved IT Security in Smart Factory

Environments

Baxter Robot: The Worker’s Friend

HARTING’s Solutions for Integrated Industry

SmartFactoryOWL: An Integrated System for Needs-Oriented

Assembly Operations

Asseco’s APplus ERP II Solutions for SMEs

BOGE airstatus Remote Diagnostics Tool

Huawei’s Smart and Connected Industrial Network Solution

Flexible Conveyor Matrix Enables Networked & Cognitive Production

M&M Cloud-based Service Platform Aids Continual Condition

Monitoring

ORBIS MPS for Transparency of Processes in Production &

Intralogistics Areas

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC): Combining PLC

Features with Real-Time Motion Control

Schaeffler Develops New Torque Sensor Technology

SICK IO-Link Sensors Provide Better Capabilities to Packaging

Machines

Trebing + Himstedt Develop Self-Organized Capacity Management

System

Openmatics Develops ZF Logistics Tag based on BLE Technology

Notable AR Innovations in Digital Manufacturing

Noteworthy Adoptions and Implementations

Audi’s Smart Factory

Nokia Digital Factory to Leverage 5G and Cobots for Complete

Automation

Foxconn Uses CNC Machines

BMW Group Implements Industry 4.0

FirstBuild’s Internet-enabled Refrigerator with 3D-Printed

Accessories

Weidmüller Chooses Smart Technology for Regulating Fluctuations

in Production

ARBURG Employs Industrie 4.0 for Production of Individualized

Products

Bosch Rexroth Adopts Industrie 4.0 Concepts

ebm-papst Benefits from Digitalization of Production Processes

Siemens & Festo Collaborate for Innovative Multi-Carrier-System

KUKA’s Robot Provides Flexibility to Siemens Lead Factory for

Electric Motors

Sigma Air Manager 2 Master Controller Enables Intelligent Use

of Compressed Air

KSB’s Digital Pump Solutions: Improving Production Functions &

Services

Schwering & Hasse Uses proALPHA Software for Automated Analysis

of Production Data

Eickhoff Wind Power Implements PROXIA Software for Seamless

Production Monitoring

Other Noteworthy Smart Factory/Industry 4.0 Adoptions &

Implementations

Industry 4.0 Enabling Technologies Adoption by 20 Global

Players in a Nutshell: Company Name, Enabling Technology, and

Industry 4.0 Initiative



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Factory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Smart Factory by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Control Equipment & Software by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Control Equipment & Software

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Control Equipment &

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reporting & Analysis Software by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Reporting & Analysis

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Reporting & Analysis

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Measurement Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Measurement Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Measurement Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Connectivity Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Connectivity Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Connectivity Solutions

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Factory Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analysis

Focus on Sophisticated Production and Operational Gains to

Drive Long Term Demand for Smart Factory Solutions

Smart Factories, Industry 4.0 and the Manufacturing Future

Popularity of Smart Manufacturing to Benefit Market Expansion

Rising Number of Manufacturing Establishments and Shrinking

Labor to Drive the Need for Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Shrinking Labor Pool in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Population by Age Group for 2010, 2020 & 2030

?AmericaMakes’ Enhance Competitiveness of Domestic

Manufacturing Industry

Clothing & Cotton Industries in the US: Can Smart Manufacturing

Facilitate Revival?

Smart Factories Create Need for Skill Upgrading in the US

Several Governance-Related Issues Need Attention for Success of

Smart Factories

USA: The Prime Market for MES Software and Services

Growing Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Industries

Extensive Adoption of MES in Discrete Manufacturing Industries

Electric Power T&D Sector Presents Opportunities for SCADA Market

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Factory by Type - Control Equipment & Software, Reporting &

Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Smart Factory by Type -

Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software,

Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Control Equipment &

Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices

and Connectivity Solutions for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Factory by End-Use - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Smart Factory by End-Use -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,

Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Factory by Type - Control Equipment & Software, Reporting &

Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Smart Factory by Type -

Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software,

Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Control Equipment &

Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices

and Connectivity Solutions for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Factory by End-Use - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Smart Factory by End-Use -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,

Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,

Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart Factory Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Scarcity of Skilled Workforce and Aging Personnel Drive Market

Demand

Japan: The Early Bird in the Field of Robotics

Japanese Industrial Robots Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown

of Annual Shipments by Sector

?Industrial Value Chain Initiative’: A Step in the Right

Direction for Adoption of Industry 4.0

Japan Primed to Adopt IIoT and Industry 4.0, Bodes Well for

Smart Factory Market

Leading Industrial Robotics Companies in Japan (2020E):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fanuc, Kawasaki, Nachi,

Nidec, Yaskawa, and Others

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Factory by Type - Control Equipment & Software, Reporting &

Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Smart Factory by Type -

Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software,

Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Control Equipment &

Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices

and Connectivity Solutions for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Factory by End-Use - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,

Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Smart Factory by End-Use -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,

Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Smart Factory Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

?Made In China 2025’ Strategy to Drive Smart Factory Adoption

China’s Smart Factory 1.0 Strategy

China Leads in Patents Related to Industry 4.0 Technologies

Sino-German Partnerships for Smart Manufacturing: Augmenting

China’s Manufacturing Competitiveness

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Factory by Type - Control Equipment & Software, Reporting &

Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Smart Factory by Type -

Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software,

Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Control Equipment &

Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices

and Connectivity Solutions for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Factory by End-Use - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Smart Factory by End-Use -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,

Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 12-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics,

Industrial Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Factory Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Rising Investments in Industry 4.0 Technologies Drive Market

Adoption

Industry 4.0 Investments in Europe Until 2020: Investment Value

(in ? Billion per Annum and as a % of Annual Revenues) by

Sector

Extent of Digitalization in Europe - Proportion of Companies

with High Degree of Digitalization by Industry Sector: 2017 &

2020E

Industry 4.0 Drives Revenue Growth: Cumulative Increase in

Revenues by Industry Sector from 2017 through 2020



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846712/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________