IN8bio to Present at May Investor and Scientific Conferences

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced May conference presentations:



ISCT International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (San Francisco), May 4 – 7, 2022 Guoling Chen, MD/MBBS, MS, and Caitlyn Lucas, MS, will present “Logistic Management for Expanded Activated Gamma-Delta T Cell Clinical Trial” May 5, 2022, 8:45pm EDT (5:45 p.m. PDT) Visit https://bit.ly/3kfxc6i



Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit 2022 (Boston), May 9 – 12, 2022 Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., COO, will present “Supply Chain Management for Multicentered Clinical Trial Set Up” May 9, 2022, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. EDT Visit https://bit.ly/36Te3nF



William Ho, CEO, will present “Donor Derived Gamma-Delta T Cells; Path Towards Solid Tumor Therapies,” outlining the INB-100 phase 1 program and the path towards donor derived cellular therapies for solid tumor cancers. May 10, 2022, 9:30 a.m. EDT Visit https://bit.ly/3KAAFHr



Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., COO, will present “Panel Discussion: Gene Engineering in Allogenic Cell Therapy: The Next Chapter” May 10, 2022, 3:30 p.m. EDT Visit https://bit.ly/3KAAFHr



Cancer Progress Conference 2022 (virtual), May 10 – 12, 2022 William Ho, CEO, will participate on a virtual panel discussion, “Tools of the Trade – Strategic Positioning of Established and Emerging Engineering Tools” May 12, 2022, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. EDT Visit https://bit.ly/3rUXnTU

Convergence Forum (Chatham), May 12 – 13, 2022 William Ho, CEO, will participate on a mainstage panel discussion, “The Reckoning: Moving Forward in a Constrained Funding Environment” May 13, 2022, 9:00 – 9:45 p.m. EDT Visit https://bit.ly/39qNmaV

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25 th Annual Meeting (Washington, D.C.), May 16 – 19, 2022 Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO, will present in Ballroom B, during the Off the Shelf Cell Therapies – Beyond T cells Education Session “The Next Generation of γδ T Cell-based Therapies” May 16, 2022, 8:24 – 8:48 a.m. EDT Visit https://bit.ly/3MPf4MQ



Yanjie Li, Ph.D., will present “The Development of ‘Off-the-shelf’ Manufacturing Strategies for iPSC-based Gamma-Delta T Cells” May 16, 2022, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. EDT Visit https://bit.ly/3ybEoIL



IN8bio R&D Workshop May 17, 2022, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. EDT For more information, email David Buck: dbuck@soleburytrout.com



Cambridge Healthtech Institute’s 6 th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe 2022 (hybrid, London), May 23 – 25, 2022

Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO, will present “Genetically Modified Gamma Delta T Cells in Combination with Chemotherapy: Now in the Clinic” May 25, 2022, 6:45 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. EDT (11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. BST) Visit https://bit.ly/3LmK5as



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (hybrid, Miami Beach), May 23 – 26, 2022 William Ho, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with Swayampakula Ramakanth, Ph.D. (RK), Managing Director, Equity Research May 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m. EDT Visit https://bit.ly/37S27Tp



Advanced Therapies Congress (London), May 24 – 25, 2022 Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO, will present “Track 2: Gene Modified Cell Therapy: Tackling Solid Tumors” May 24, 2022, 7:30 a.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. BST) Visit https://bit.ly/3MuK3gS



Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO, will present “New Directions in the Treatment of Solid Tumors with gdT Cells” May 24, 2022, 9:10 – 9:30 a.m. EDT (2:10 – 2:30 p.m. BST) Visit https://bit.ly/3MuK3gS



Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO, will present “Panel Discussion: Moving from liquid to solid tumors: How to get around tumor microenvironment & stopping cells dying” May 24, 2022, 12 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. BST) Visit https://bit.ly/3MuK3gS



4 th Annual Cell Engager Summit (Boston), May 24 – 26, 2022



Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., COO, will present “Gamma-delta T-cells: Novel approaches to genetic engineering and cell-type specific therapeutic applications” May 26, 2022, 11:00 a.m. EDT Visit https://bit.ly/3viD2tP



About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

