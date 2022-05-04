KYN Capital Group Announces Expansion of the Koinfold™ Digital App

CARSON CITY, NV, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce a future release of increased functionality on our Koinfold™ Digital App. The new Koinfold™ suite will include our new exchange, payment and debit card system.

With a goal of increased functionality combined with reduced complexity, the new Koinfold™ Suite will allow our users to exchange Crypto to Fiat for use in countries that do not allow you to make payments directly to Crypto. At KYN Capital, we want to allow a Crypto to Fiat exchange to ensure that the users of Koinfold™ can have access to their funds no matter what part of the world in which they are located. KYN Capital Group is making certain the apps are easy to use, easy to fund, easy to transfer, and easy to pay. * We do not trade in countries under US embargo.

An additional revenue stream is going to be added to the KYN Capital Group with a new update to Pay.How that integrates event ticket sales. This fully functional event ticket purchase section will be officially integrated in Pay.How by the end of Q2.

KYN Capital Group is also pleased to have launched our Merchandise site (https://kync.shop.) Please visit our shop for the latest KYN Capital Merch.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The holding company is working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app developed by BW Property Management Group (Inc. Magazine's Best in Business Gold Honoree.) Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit Pay.How.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

info@kyncap.com