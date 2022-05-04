Kratos to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference 2022

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will participate in a question and answer fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrial and Materials Conference on Thursday, May 12th at 2:40pm Eastern.



A live webcast of Kratos’ fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.kratosdefense . com/events-presentations . The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

