RAPT Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with Multiple Key Hires

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced the appointments of Gwen Carscadden as Chief Human Resources Officer, Jim Farmer as Vice President of Clinical Operations and Shari Geffon as Vice President of Program and Alliance Management.



“We are pleased to attract such high caliber talent as we continue to grow our organization and make advances in our inflammatory disease and cancer programs. Gwen is a strategic business leader with a wealth of experience in building dynamic teams and we are very excited to welcome her to the RAPT leadership team,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT. “In addition to Gwen, we are excited to welcome Jim and Shari to key leadership roles in clinical operations and program management. The addition of these talented leaders will be invaluable as we continue to advance RPT193 and FLX475 through clinical development and enter our next phase of growth.”

Ms. Carscadden added, “I’m very excited to join RAPT given its exciting programs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. I look forward to supporting RAPT’s plans to grow and build an innovative and diverse biopharmaceutical company.”

Gwen Carscadden

Gwen brings over 30 years of extensive experience building and leading high-quality human resource teams. Most recently, she served as chief people officer at Intersect ENT, a commercial stage medical technology company where she was responsible for setting strategic direction for the human resources function. Previously, Gwen was senior vice president of human resources and facilities at Cardiodx, a private cardiovascular genomic diagnostic company. Before Cardiodx, she was vice president of human resources at Facet Biotech, later acquired by Abbott Labs. Earlier in her career, she held various human resource roles at PDL Biopharma, Fujitsu Computer Systems and AMDAHL corporation. Gwen holds an M.A. in Organizational Communication and a B.A. in Behavioral Science from San Jose State University.

Jim Farmer

Jim brings over 25 years of clinical operations experience in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and immunology. Most recently, he served as senior director of clinical development strategy and operations at Travere Therapeutics. Previously, Jim served as head of clinical operations at NantKwest, Inc. and senior director of clinical operations at Coherus Biosciences. Earlier in his career, he held various clinical leadership roles at several pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including Portola Pharmaceuticals, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck. Jim holds a B.S. in Natural Science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Shari L. Geffon

Shari brings over 25 years of leadership experience in program and alliance management, shaping clinical candidates and product portfolios to maximize value in both biotech and pharmaceutical settings. Most recently, she served as chief operating officer at Renegade.bio, where she was responsible for all operational aspects of the business. Prior to that, Shari served as head of product and portfolio management at Aimmune Therapeutics. Before Aimmune, she was executive director of project and portfolio management at Fibrogen, Inc. Earlier in her career, Shari held various project management roles at Pfizer, Connectics and Abgenix. Shari holds an MBA in International Business Management from the University of Phoenix and a B.S. in Biological Science from California State University, Chico.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

