Adaptimmune Announces Appointment of Joanna Brewer as Chief Scientific Officer

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announces the appointment of Dr. Joanna (Jo) Brewer as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) effective immediately.



“Jo Brewer is an exceptional scientific leader, and I am delighted that she has accepted the newly created CSO role, leading our ongoing scientific research, and developing future autologous and allogeneic therapies,” said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune’s Chief Executive Officer. “Jo has a strong track record of building successful teams, driving innovation in cell therapy, as she worked on all of our autologous clinical programs and developed our allogeneic iPSC T-cell therapy platform. She has played a crucial role in our collaborations with Astellas and Genentech.”

Most recently, Dr. Brewer served as Senior Vice President, Allogeneic Research at Adaptimmune since December 2019. In this role, she built the Allogeneic Research organization from the ground up and took the concept of iPSC-derived allogeneic T-cell therapies from an idea into the potential for an allogeneic candidate in the clinic. Prior to her SVP role, Dr. Brewer held a series of senior managerial roles within Adaptimmune’s research organization. Her experience in immunotherapy and cell therapy at Adaptimmune and its predecessor companies spans more than 20 years and includes roles across the breadth of discovery. Before focussing solely on the allogeneic platform for the last three years, Dr. Brewer was one of the founding scientists at Adaptimmune who built multiple research teams working on the development of SPEAR T-cell therapies including NY-ESO (transitioned to GSK in 2018), ADP-A2M4 and ADP-A2AFP, as well as early next-generation approaches including the ADP-A2M4CD8 construct. Prior to joining Adaptimmune in 2009, Dr. Brewer held positions at Avidex, Medigene, and Immunocore. She holds a master’s degree in Natural Sciences, and a Ph.D. in cellular signalling, both from the University of Cambridge, U.K.

