MUZHU MINING APPOINTS MR. JAMES C TWOREK TO ITS ADVISORY COMMITTEE AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

Vancouver, B.C., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE: MUZU) (“Muzhu” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. James C Tworek to its advisory committee. Mr. James C Tworek is the CEO of Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS), a Canadian precious metals mining company with a growing portfolio of global assets. Mr. Tworek is also a Co-Founder, President and Director of Gaia Grow Corporation (CSE:GAIA, FSE:GG0) and a Director of Florence One Capital, a capital Pool Company that is in its final stages of completing its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition to those active roles, he has sat as an Independent Director and Member of the Special Committee of other publicly traded companies in Canada over the past five years. Fully bilingual in English and Spanish, James has worked in Banking and Finance for the past 23 years, having started in commercial banking in 1998, and later working as a partner in a mortgage brokerage with an in-house small-cap mezzanine development fund for 7.5 years. This experience brought about a solid repertoire with business development, business start-up acumen, venture capital investment, underwriting and corporate finance. Mr. Tworek looks forward to bringing his experience, skillset, and network to advise Muzhu’s board of directors with strategy and growth opportunities.



The company has granted incentive stock options to the committee member to acquire an aggregate of 250,000 common shares in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $0.14 cents (the “options”) in accordance with the Company’s 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 5th, 2027.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds a 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the Henan Province of China.

