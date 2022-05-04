TeleSign Opens New Datacenter in Brussels

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, today announced the launch of its new datacenter in Brussels, Belgium. The new datacenter creates an opportunity for TeleSign to extend its leadership by offering its global customers the option of data sovereignty that exceeds the requirements of EU data protection laws, including the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”).



Consumers expect to be protected by the businesses they frequent—even as data breaches, user error and complex schemes carried out by sophisticated fraud organizations increase. Expanding datacenter operations in Europe allows TeleSign customers the option to keep all their data within the EEA, should they so choose.

“Data residency and localization requirements are becoming more prevalent in our industry, and we expect that they will continue to grow,” said Joe Burton, CEO at TeleSign. “In order to provide the best service to our customers in the EU, we are excited to open our new datacenter in Brussels.”

