GlobalConnect Carrier Delivers High-speed 800G Transmission with Infinera’s ICE6 Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today the successful delivery of 800G optical transmission with Infinera’s ICE6 technology across GlobalConnect Carrier’s live international long-haul network using GlobalConnect’s existing third-party line system. This achievement marks a significant milestone for GlobalConnect, laying the foundation for modernizing its northern Europe-wide network, which offers a full suite of carrier services with more than 100,000 kilometers (km) of fiber and 3,300 access nodes.



Leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 optical engine technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, GlobalConnect achieved error-free transmission at 800G over 770 km on its international backbone between Stockholm and Malmö. This technology achievement reinforces how network operators that embrace open optical networking concepts, like GlobalConnect, can leverage best-in-class technology such as Infinera’s ICE6 to significantly expand the capacity of their existing optical infrastructures and drive down the cost per bit of delivering high-speed services.

In addition to this multi-vendor open optical achievement on GlobalConnect’s international network, the company also leveraged ICE6 over its Swedish national backbone network, built using Infinera’s XTM Series metro and regional packet optical platform.

“GlobalConnect continues its rapid acceleration of digitizing Northern Europe and selecting technology vendors with innovative advancements to help us meet the needs of our customers,” said Martin Højriis Kristensen, Market Director at GlobalConnect Carrier. “This achievement with Infinera marks a key milestone for us as we continue to upgrade our network. With technologies like ICE6, Infinera will continue to play a key role in our network evolution.”

“Delivering open optical solutions is a foundation of Infinera’s innovative technology, and we are pleased to demonstrate this on GlobalConnect’s live international and national backbone networks,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 technology is deployed worldwide over a variety of existing line systems to provide network operators like GlobalConnect open, scalable, and flexible services to meet growing bandwidth demands regardless of the installed optical line system.”

