Melissa Address Quality Tools for Data-driven Success Featured at National Postal Forum

Melissa guides mailers on USPS-approved NCOALink, ACS, and ASE options and how to devise an effective postal strategy

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today advocated the address as the foundation of an effective and competitive postal strategy for direct mailers. A one-stop shop for sales leads and mailing lists, data hygiene tools and services, and mailing software, the company will demonstrate its tools and services at the National Postal Forum, booth #329. The event brings together senior United States Postal Service (USPS) executives, leaders in mailing and shipping, and the industry’s major suppliers and partners. The National Postal Forum will take place in Phoenix, Ariz., from May 15 to 18, 2022; click here to register.



“As we approach this new post-COVID era in which some have returned to the office while others continue to work remotely, it’s even more important for mailers to adopt proactive address management strategies to ensure they reach their intended targets,” said Greg Brown, vice president of global marketing, Melissa. “Mailing success relies on address quality. By choosing the right tools, mailers can take advantage of better postage rates and be confident that their USPS-compliant mail will be delivered to the targeted recipient as planned.”

Melissa team members will be onsite to share tools and best practices for creating and maintaining a data quality strategy that streamlines mailing processes, and saves time and money. Visitors to the booth can learn how to select the USPS-approved address quality method that works best for them:

Correcting out-of-date addresses using NCOA Link and other preapproved methods enables mailers to meet the USPS Move Update requirement for a 95-day period from the date of processing.

and other preapproved methods enables mailers to meet the USPS Move Update requirement for a 95-day period from the date of processing. The USPS Address Change Service ( ACS ) is a post-mailing option that allows customers mailing First-Class Mail, Standard Mail, and Periodical flats or letters to receive electronic or automated address corrections using the Intelligent Mail barcode.

) is a post-mailing option that allows customers mailing First-Class Mail, Standard Mail, and Periodical flats or letters to receive electronic or automated address corrections using the Intelligent Mail barcode. In most instances, ACS must be combined with the USPS’s Ancillary Service Endorsements (ASE), which provide the Postal Service with instructions on how to handle mail if it comes back undeliverable as addressed. These options allow the sender to obtain, on request, the addressee’s new, forwarding address (if the addressee filed a change-of-address order with the Postal Service) or the reason for non-delivery.



Visitors to Melissa’s National Postal Forum booth will have access to special offers including 5000 free credits to use SmartMover to update customer records.

To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team outside of this event, visit https://www.melissa.com/ or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

