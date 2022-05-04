Sentry Management Expands HOA Management Services to Central Ohio

Dublin, OH, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., a leader in homeowner association and condominium management, has announced a partnership with community and condo management firm The Case Bowen Company in Dublin, OH.

Located just outside of Columbus, The Case Bowen Company has been at the forefront of community association management in Central Ohio since 1993, serving a wide-ranging portfolio of condominium and homeowner associations.

James Case is a founding partner and the Executive Vice President of The Case Bowen Company, and will now serve as the Sentry Management Market President for Columbus. As the third generation of the Case family involved in commercial real estate, James possesses a wide array of expertise in real estate management, leasing, finance, development, and community association management.

“We are thrilled to welcome James Case, Robert Bowen and their team to the Sentry family,” says Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. “The Case Bowen Company has long been recognized as a leading community association management company in Central Ohio, and Sentry Management is proud to partner with their team to serve the communities in this exciting market. We had been seeking a strong, successful associate in Ohio, and look forward to growing our presence in Columbus and other areas of the Buckeye State.”

With this new partnership and location, Sentry Management now operates in 21 states with 43 offices. In the coming months, The Case Bowen Company office will be renamed Sentry Management Columbus and will continue to operate from the same location, serving communities in Franklin, Delaware, Union, Madison Pickaway, Fairfield, and Licking counties. The office is located at 6255 Corporate Center Dr, Dublin, OH 43016, and can be reached at (614) 799-9800.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations, and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing the independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

