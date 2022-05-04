MS Society of Canada Launches MS Awareness Month Virtual Carnation Pinning, Encouraging all Elected Officials and Canadians to Participate

English French

OTTAWA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each May, on the first Wednesday of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month, Canadians show their support for the MS community through virtually “donning” a carnation. Today (May 4), the MS Society of Canada invites Canadians and elected officials across the country to #TakeActionforMS virtually and participate in their Virtual Carnation Pinning through social media.



The carnation has been a symbol of hope for Canadians affected by MS for nearly 50 years, since the first carnation campaign was launched by the MS Society of Quebec in 1975. This year’s Virtual Carnation Pinning follows the MS Society’s largest annual advocacy event – Day on the Hill – where MS Society representatives met virtually with over 60 parliamentarians to engage the federal government on key priorities important to the Canadian MS community: income security; employment security; access to treatment, MS care, and housing; and MS research.

The MS Society is committed to ensuring that Canadians impacted by MS can participate fully in all aspects of life, regardless of where they live,” said Benjamin Davis, Vice President, Mission at the MS Society of Canada. “By joining the Virtual Carnation Pinning on social media, those living with MS and their families and friends know that they are not alone. Your participation shows the MS community that Canadians understand the challenges they face and the supports they need, and that there is nationwide momentum towards finding a cure.”

Over 90,000 Canadians live with MS, with 12 Canadians diagnosed every day. MS impacts all Canadians – not just the people who live with MS, but their family, friends, and community. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges faced by people living with MS has only heightened, and the need for information, resources, and supports are as urgent and critical as ever.

To show your support for the MS community, visit the Virtual Carnation Pinning webpage where you will find graphics and suggested messages to share with your social media networks. Users are encouraged to tag @MSSocietyCanada and #TakeActionforMS, as well as their federal and provincial representatives to encourage them to join the Virtual Carnation Pinning. Canadians are also invited to add their support to the MS Society’s petitions and open letters to all levels of government as we work together towards our vision of a world free of MS.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.



Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram or like our page on Facebook.

