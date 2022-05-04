English Danish

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















4 May 2022

Company Announcement number 45/2022



Final auction amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 12E and 12F





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final auction amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® and RD Cibor6®Green as of 1 July 2022.



The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.







The Executive Board





Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments