New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Performance Management (APM) Industry"

Global Application Performance Management (APM) Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2026



The management of applications is becoming increasingly difficult due to their shift towards highly distributed, multi-element, multi-tier constructions, which in most instances are dependent on application development frameworks. The design of the APM Conceptual Framework is aimed at prioritizing an approach that assists in determining the focus areas for faster implementation and comprehensive understanding of APM model. Growth in the global market is witnessing a phase of reinvigorated growth owing to revolutionary developments, specifically cloud and DevOps technology, along with innovations in the areas of real-time monitoring and analytics. APM technology is diversifying into a much broader market, encompassing application-centric performance monitoring and management solutions. The broader APM now extends across IT tiers including physical and virtual infrastructure (server & OS), network infrastructure, databases and storage, integration into IT service delivery, and end-user experience with edge devices, with all of these tiers crisscrossing conventional data centers, SaaS providers and cloud environments (public, private & hybrid).



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Application Performance Management (APM) estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.5% CAGR to reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.3% share of the global Application Performance Management (APM) market. APM software forms part of ITOM, referring to software tools that are used for monitoring and diagnosis of problems related to custom, packaged and other applications; performing root cause analysis; carrying out routine administration of applications; analyzing and improving performance of applications; and analyzing information about application usage.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.94% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America leads in terms of the adoption of APM in business environments. The region`s dominance is due largely to the growing demand for APM solutions targeted at cloud-based applications and mobile applications. Also sustained use of APM software among leading Fortune 500 organizations based in the US is contributing to the region`s large share in global APM software spending. The Asia-Pacific market continues to make strong gains driven by the increasing realization among enterprises about the importance of reliable and high-performance applications in business environment. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 262-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Select Competitors (Total 204 Featured) -

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

AppDynamics, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Datadog, Inc.

Dynatrace, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corporation

New Relic, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Splunk Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019E to 2022F

COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Offerings

Global Cloud Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory: Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

An Introduction to Application Performance Management (APM)

The APM Conceptual Framework

End-User Experience

Runtime Application Architecture

Business Transaction

Deep Dive Component Monitoring (DDCM)

Analytics/Reporting

Tools Supporting APM

APM Software

APM: Ensuring Availability & Performance of Applications

Key Growth Drivers

Growing Complexity of IT & Applications Makes APM Imperative

Growing Need to Continuously Monitor & Manage Application

Performance Augurs Well for APM Software Market

Developing Regions to Drive APM Software Adoption

Global APM Market: Ranking of Regional Markets by CAGR (%)

2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Evolving APM Market Presents Opportunities for Vendors

Established Players Face Heat from New Vendors

Vendors Focus on Ease-of-Use Features & New Delivery Models

Vendors Emphasize on Providing Support for New Application

Environments

Lack of Differentiation to Foster Consolidation of APM Vendors

Select Top APM Software and Tools in the Market

Recent Market Activity

Application Performance Management (APM) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Opportunities for APM in Diverse Domains

Emphasis on Digital Transformation Augurs Well

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2017 Through 2023

Digital Businesses & Application-Related Issues Raise

Significance of APM

Application-Centric Business Activities Drive Focus onto APM

Increasing Number of Applications Necessitate Implementation of

Effective APM Platforms

Focus on ?Doing More with Less’ Puts APM in Spotlight

Global IT Spending (2013-2021) (in US$ Trillion)

Global IT Spending by Segment: YOY Growth (in %) for Years 2019 &

2020

Globalization of Businesses & Consumerization of IT Bode Well

for APM Market

Enhanced User Experience: Major Focus Area of APM

Real-User Monitoring Vs Synthetic Monitoring

Hybrid Cloud Model Drives the Need for Next Generation APM Tools

Mobility Trend Fosters Investments into APM Market

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales

(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

APM Vendors to Address the Critical Need for Mobile App Monitoring

Shadow IT Necessitates Use of APM Tools

Customer-Centric Businesses Shift Focus onto APM

Proactive APM Tools Essential for the Agile DevOps Frameworks

IoT Elevates the Significance of APM

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Big Data Analytics & APM: Providing Real-time Insights about

App Performance

Big Data Analytics Enable Decision Making

Big Data-Driven Anomaly Detection to Enhance Effectiveness of

APM Tools

Virtualized & Highly Dynamic IT Environment in Businesses

Necessitates APM Strategy

APM Becoming Vital for Application Services of Virtual Network

Architectures

Rising Significance of Cloud-based APM Tools

Shifting of Load Testing to Cloud

The AI Edge to APMs

The Emergence of AIOps

APMaaS: An Ideal Business Model for Resource Constrained

Organizations

SMBs Leverage APM SaaS to Enhance Competitiveness

Log Management: A High Growth Area for APM Market

Application Design: Significant Influence on Application

Performance

Inadequate Application Testing Turns Focus onto APM

Application Dependencies on Underlying Infrastructure &

Components Affects App Performance

Integration of APM across Applications Presents Opportunities

Deep-Dive Visibility: Essential for Improving Transaction

Visibility

APM Tools Enable Collaborative Management

Different APM Tools for Different Teams

APM Vital for Monitoring of Web Application Performance

Transaction Tracing: Vital But on its own Inadequate for

Effective APM

APM Enabling BSM to Align IT with Business

Regulatory Compliance: A Key Benefit of Using APM Tools

Large Enterprises & MNCs Drive Revenue Growth

APM Assumes Critical Importance in Data Centers

Rising Prominence of Hybrid IT Necessitates New APM Solutions

Technology Advancements & Innovations

Issues & Challenges



