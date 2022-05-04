TikTok Star Jax Joins Musicians On Call And Men’s Wearhouse in Creating Unforgettable Prom Experiences for Teens in Pediatric Hospitals Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prom season is a time for teens to make lifelong memories picking out their favorite dress or tuxedo, dancing the night away and capturing many special moments with their friends. Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit organization that delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, is helping pediatric patients make joyful memories of their own through the Musicians On Call Prom Presented by Men’s Wearhouse . MOC partnered with national brands and popular recording artists to create an unforgettable Prom experience exclusively for children’s hospitals nationwide.



TikTok star and 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards TikTok Songwriter of the Year Jax, dressed in trendy Prom styles from Men’s Wearhouse, hosts the Prom virtual concert, which includes performances, well wishes and Prom stories from Dixie D’Amelio, Joshua Bassett, Laura Marano, Mckenna Grace, Tate McRae, Lennon Stella, GAYLE, Lawrence, Lily Rose, Forest Blakk, Temecula Road, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Avery Anna, King Calaway, Kat & Alex, Hello Sister, Walker County and Peytan Porter. As part of a special Prom pre-party at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Jax visited with patients through Musicians On Call’s Virtual Bedside Performance Program. During her visit she took requests and performed her catchy pop songs with personalized shout outs to patients. The patients were also treated to a selection of Prom fashions from Men’s Wearhouse to enjoy during the hospital’s annual Prom party.

Longtime MOC partner Amazon Music created the perfect soundtrack for the celebration, curating a special Prom with Musicians On Call playlist specifically for the occasion. The playlist features hits by the artists appearing in this year’s Prom virtual concert, including Jax, Kat & Alex, Joshua Bassett, Lily Rose and more, and is available for teens everywhere to stream during and after Prom events on the Amazon Music app.

“Musicians On Call is all about bringing joy to patients through music, and that certainly includes patients who must spend their Prom season in the hospital. We want them to have their own memories of singing along to their favorite songs and dressing up in their Prom best,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “Thanks to the generosity of Men’s Wearhouse, Amazon Music, Jax and all of the talented artists who performed for these deserving patients, we know they will have some happy moments to take away from this season.”

“Men’s Wearhouse is honored to have worked with Musicians On Call to help these deserving patients look and feel their best for their special night. We hope that dressing up helped them feel as close to attending prom as possible and gave them an unforgettable experience to remember,” said Tailored Brands Chief Marketing Officer Carolyn Pollock.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process in hospitals. As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC Volunteers have performed for more than one million people in healthcare facilities nationwide.

For more information on the Musicians On Call Prom Presented by Men’s Wearhouse, visit www.musiciansoncall.org .

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Bringing a dose of joy to the hospital experience for more than one million people since 1999, Musicians On Call (MOC) delivers live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare facilities nationwide. MOC has a vision of a world filled with the healing power of music. Through its programs, MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. To meet the increasing demand for its programs, this year MOC will launch a proprietary online platform that will transform how the healing power of music is used to improve the patient experience, making live music in a healthcare facility truly “on call.” MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Jason Derulo, Olivia Rodrigo, Blake Shelton, Luis Fonsi, Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, Peter Frampton, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Amos Lee, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Kelsea Ballerini, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org .

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands, Inc. is a leading specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear, sportswear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore, which offers merchandise for the entire family. We help our customers look and feel their best for the moments that matter by delivering personalized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. We deliver a convenient and modern shopping experience by combining multiple omnichannel options such as hands-free fit technology, BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store), curbside pickup, appointment booking and contactless payment with our incomparable in-store service and expertise.

For additional information about Tailored Brands, please visit www.tailoredbrands.com , www.menswearhouse.com , www.josbank.com , www.mooresclothing.ca and www.kgstores.com .

