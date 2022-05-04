Drive to earn - A new breakthrough trend

Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the crypto world, Move To Earn projects are growing absolutely fast and getting positive signals. Users can earn money through activities such as moving, walking, running. But why are users eagerly waiting for the MovingOn Finance project among many other Move To Earn projects? What makes the project attractive and different? That's because the MovingOn Finance project has integrated the Drive To Earn feature in addition to other features such as Walk To Earn, Cycle To Earn, Run To Earn. The following article will help you know more about the MovingOn Finance project.

Overview about project, what is MovingOn Finance about?

MovingOn Finance - is a web3 mobile application that integrates Move-To-Earn mechanism through activities: Walking, Running, Cycling and Driving. MovingOn is a method of health training, based on that, users can earn corresponding profits. That is the contemporary trend --> Move-To-Earn. Users can own their favorite NFTs to move outdoors to earn profits with MOVON tokens.

With a clear vision, The developers promise to make MovingOn Finance the leading project of Drive To Earn, making the impossible possible. The project will attract many investors and users because it not only connects the passions, but also inspires the community with the values: Human health - Economic values - Sports spirit - Environmental protection.

MovingOn was born with a mission to contribute to bringing sports spirit to everyone. Let's conquer yourself with MovingOn and this will also bring money to your pocket.





“We're not just here to solve problems for a small part. What we aim to do is change the healthy lifestyle of the entire community from many cultures around the world”

In terms of GameFi, MovingOn Finance aims to push millions of people towards a healthier lifestyle, against climate change and connect users to Web3.

What makes MovingOn Finance different from the others?

That's because the MovingOn Finance project has integrated the Drive To Earn feature in addition to other features such as Walk To Earn, Cycle To Earn, Run To Earn. So that, users who own transport vehicles such as motorbikes and cars like taxi drivers, Grab, Uber,.. can participate in Drive activities to receive rewards. This will attract many investors and users because of its profits.

In addition to the Move-To-Earn mechanism, MovingOn Finance will implement a Staking product so that MOVON token holders can earn passive profits. Staking is essential to maintaining a safe and healthy network. The longer you save the higher the ROI.





With MovingOn Finance, How can users earn?

Users can equip themselves with NFTs as Sneakers, Cars, Bikes, Motobikes. NFTs have different types, price and qualities. These NFTs have been designed to be unique. They are used to identify a specific owner. Once you own the NFT, you can then use it or sell it as you please. You could set any price you want on the Marketplace. By walking, jogging, running, cycling, driving, users will earn currency and use in game or withdraw fiat to earn profit.

The MOVON application is divided into two main groups of activities:

Move-To-Earn: Users can exercise and get rewards through activities: Walking, Running and Cycling.

Drive-To-Earn: Users who own transport vehicles such as motorbikes and cars can participate in Drive activities to receive rewards. This activity is very suitable for technology taxi drivers (Uber, Lyft, Grab, Didi, Ola,...).

The application uses GPS - Global Positioning System and combine with other devices such as smart watches to measure distance, calories, heart rate,...

To track users's workout activity, the developers have developed the in-app tracker where the user has to manually start and end the activity. They will using GPS, motion sensor and Gyroscope to accurately track your activity data. Post workout, they will show you the data around:

Calories burned

Distance

Speed

Time

Earnings

Hopefully the basic information about the project will help you have an overview of the project.

