TELADOC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Teladoc Health, Inc. on Behalf of Teladoc Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDOC) on behalf of Teladoc stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Teladoc has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On April 27, 2022, Teladoc reported first quarter financial results for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022. The company announced it was revising and lowering its 2022 outlook due to a “lower-than-expected” yield on the Company’s marketing spend and a net loss of $41.48 per share, which was attributed to a “non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.”

Following this announcement, the company’s stock price dropped by $24.27 per share or more than 43% to close at $31.56 per share on April 28, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Teladoc shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact Information: