Ambiq Received Multiple Wins in the 2022 American Business Awards® and Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq®, a leading developer of ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions that deliver a multifold increase in energy efficiency, was named winner of four Stevie® Awards in both the 9th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, and the 20th annual American Business Awards programs. The company captured the Gold statuette for Innovation in Technology and a Silver award for Most Valuable Technical Innovation related to its partnership with Singapore's TraceTogether™ program to fight COVID-19. Additionally, Ambiq won Silver in the Achievement in Product Innovation, as well as Bronze in the Most Valuable Technical Innovation categories.



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 20 years. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Ambiq was recognized for its innovative Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT®) platform, enabling a diverse portfolio of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions to drive a healthier, cleaner, and more productive world. Our solutions are used across wearables, industrial, smart homes, smart buildings, and automotive end markets as energy efficiency has become both a business and environmental imperative.

Singapore distributed TraceTogether tokens, enabled by Ambiq’s Apollo3 Blue SoC, to combat COVID-19 through community contact tracing in June 2020. The prestigious collaboration with the Apollo3 Blue was a significant milestone for Ambiq as it resulted from a multi-party collaboration with EDBI®, Excelpoint®, iWOW®, and various government agencies.

"We are passionate about innovation and strive to achieve our mission of enabling intelligence in all endpoint devices," said Charlene Wan, VP of Branding, Marketing, and Investor Relations at Ambiq. "The awards are a wonderful way to recognize our team members and their contributions in both the US and ASEAN region."

More than 900 nominations from organizations in 22 markets, including the United States, were considered this year. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

"The ninth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity."

Regarding the American Business Awards, Miller said, “We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals.”

Nicknamed the “Stevies” for the Greek word for "crowned," the Asia-Pacific Stevie Award winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Wednesday, 29 June. In the US, the American Business Stevie Awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the list of winners are available at www.asia.stevieawards.com. Information about the American Business Awards and the list of winners are available at www.stevieawards.com/ABA.

About Ambiq

Ambiq's mission is to develop the lowest-power semiconductor solutions that enable intelligent devices everywhere to drive a healthier, cleaner, and more productive world. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide develop products that last weeks on a single charge (rather than days), while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq's goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq's advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 150 million units as of February 2022. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com.

Sponsors and partners of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia. Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Contact:

Charlene Wan

VP of Marketing, Branding, and Investor Relations

+1 512.980.2850

cwan@ambiq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4694be11-162a-4aac-a73f-ab84c60656f5