Lincoln Tech Schools Recognized for Scholarship Program Participation

Parsippany, NJ, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced that its Denver, CO campus has reached Ambassador Level status with Imagine America, one of the nation’s longest-running scholarship organizations focused on postsecondary career education. The recognition comes at a time when economic concerns may be forcing people to forgo pursuing career training that can lead to brighter futures, sacrificing long-term success for short-term financial needs.

The announcement from Imagine America, established in 1982, is the latest to recognize a Lincoln Tech campus as an Ambassador or Patron Level partner. Twenty of Lincoln’s campuses across the country were cited for their 2021 participation, which totaled more than $8 million in Imagine America scholarships awarded.

Scholarships available to learners of all ages can help more people finance career-targeted education, according to Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO.

“We’re honored to have received this designation from Imagine America, because it truly represents our commitment to putting career training in reach for as many students as possible,” Shaw says. “Young people graduating high school now have a way of making their postsecondary education more affordable. Adult learners, people who have already built experience in the working world, can feel less pressured to maintain a full-time work schedule while training for a stronger career. No matter what your background is when you’re considering career training, Imagine America scholarships can help.”

“We’re so proud to have such a strong partner in Lincoln Tech,” says Lee Doubleday, Director of Operations for the Imagine America Foundation and Career College Central. “Every single Lincoln campus is an active participant in our scholarship program, and these awards are making the difference between a student choosing to enroll in a program that could change their life, or opting not to because of cost. The scholarships provided by Lincoln Tech often close the gap between a student’s federal Financial Aid award and what they can afford to put forward out of their own pocket. It might mean that a student no longer has to maintain a full-time job while they train, and can better focus on their studies and their future.”

The rank of Ambassador Level means a campus awarded more than 200 scholarships through the Imagine America foundation in 2021. Dr. Kelly Moore, President of Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus, says the faculty and staff are “ecstatic” to receive the distinction.

“It’s amazing to know that we’ve helped that many people achieve these awards,” Moore says. “We’re ecstatic because more than ever it’s imperative to help students realize their dream of advancing their education and getting ahead.”

“This honor is a recognition of the work Lincoln Tech does to help create affordable Financial Aid packages for students who want and need the training we offer,” Moore adds. “Today’s inflation, the pandemic, and just the cost of living their daily lives all make it even more important that awareness is built around these scholarships.”

Imagine America actively promotes career training as an alternative to traditional 4-year colleges in an effort to build America’s workforce for hands-on trades and entry-level support roles across a wide range of industries. Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus offers training programs in the Automotive, Diesel, Collision Repair, Welding, and HVAC fields. The campus is also home to the new Kindig Academy at Lincoln Tech, where students will be able to build skills for the custom vehicle restoration and fabrication industry under the tutelage of instructors selected by Dave Kindig of Kindig It Design.

In addition to the Denver campus, Ambassador Level was reached by Lincoln Tech’s campuses in Philadelphia, Nashville, and Indianapolis; Columbia, MD; East Windsor, CT; Grand Prairie, TX; Marietta, GA; Melrose Park, IL; and Moorestown, Iselin, South Plainfield, and Union, NJ. Patron Level status (100-200 awards granted) was given to Lincoln’s campuses in Mahwah and Paramus, NJ; Queens, NY; Shelton and New Britain, CT; Lincoln, RI; and the Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences in Las Vegas.

