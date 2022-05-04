Hunter Technology Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Orders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX- V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has been granted a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) against the Corporation’s chief executive officer and chief financial officer by its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission.



As previously announced in the Corporation’s press release dated April 18, 2022, the application for the MCTO was made by the Corporation in respect of the late filing of the Corporation’s annual audited consolidated financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and chief executive officer and chief financial officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the “Required Filings”), which were required to be filed by May 2, 2022.

The Corporation will work diligently with its auditors to file the Required Filings by June 30, 2022. The Corporation confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders for so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements set out herein.

The Corporation confirms that, as at the date hereof, there are no insolvency proceedings against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is a blockchain marketplace company that has developed proprietary technologies that digitalise and streamline transaction lifecycles for underserved and inefficient markets. With its Hunter Marketplace Solutions (“HMS”) product, the Corporation supports the creation of customised marketplaces and enhanced data analytics capabilities that deliver more favourable economics and fair market access for all, as well as supporting numerous ESG opportunities throughout transactional ecosystems. The first such HMS-powered solution is OilEx, which will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint.

For inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Konstantinos Ghertsos

Chief Executive Officer

(778) 655-9202

