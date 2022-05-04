New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646022/?utm_source=GNW
Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market to Reach $786.2 Billion by 2026
The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in people staying at home and/or working remotely from home, resulting in huge increase in online traffic. The large increases in online traffic provide opportunities for companies to keep their target audience engaged through digital marketing initiatives. While overall digital marketing spending declined due the pandemic-induced cuts in marketing and advertising budgets during the lockdown , available budgets are being directed at digital marketing initiatives. In addition, advertisers are realizing higher returns on their investments owing to lower competition for advertising space. As a result, the pandemic is driving changes to digital marketing strategies at companies, especially at companies where digital marketing initiatives had relatively low priority.
Clicks and display ads are among the most prominent forms of digital marketing initiatives. Clicks are expensive compared to display ads, as clicks ensure the customer is directed to the advertiser`s website. However, clicks provide a better return on investment. The declines in digital marketing budgets across the spectrum resulted in lower costs per click. As a result, marketers are gaining more clicks for the same cost. Proactive advertisers with long-term outlook are utilizing the lower costs of clicks to improve their marketing plans and stand to gain the most when conditions improve. The continued spending on digital marketing initiatives would ensure that such advertisers have a high recall for their products or services when the conditions improve. In addition, the lower costs of digital marketing, as well as the unfavourable circumstances for other marketing and advertising formats is resulting in advertisers exploring and/or increasing their marketing spends on digital marketing.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$350 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$786.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR to reach US$521.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Search segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.9% share of the global Digital Advertising and Marketing market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $155.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $254.9 Billion by 2026
The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$155.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$254.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$288.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe, constitute key revenue contributors for the global digital advertising and marketing market. Factors such as huge penetration of connected devices, highly developed digital ecosystem backed by large media companies and ICT services providers, and robust focus on digital media campaigns among businesses remain the prime contributors for growth and progress digital ad market in the developed countries. Per capita spending on connected devices remains high in the developed regions, with a significant portion of consumers purchasing mid- to high-end devices for various purposes. Products with sophisticated features and functions are popular among consumers, and price of the product remains mostly irrelevant as majority of consumers are affluent. While consumer affluence and general inclination towards advanced technologies favour wider acceptance of connected devices, active participation of leading electronics manufacturers drives momentum in the market. As penetration of connected devices and consumer inclination towards digital solutions remains high, developed regions represent the primary markets for digital advertising and marketing, globally.
By Vertical, Retail & Consumer Goods Segment to Reach $158.3 Billion by 2026
Global Retail & Consumer Goods (vertical) segment is estimated at US$78.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$158.3 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 11.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Retail & Consumer Goods segment, accounting for 36.1% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 15.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$76.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 311 Featured) -
- Acxiom Corporation
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Baidu, Inc.
- Dentsu International
- Eniro AB
- Epsilon Data Management, LLC
- Facebook, Inc.
- Google, Inc.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp.
- Microsoft Corporation
- LinkedIn Corporation
- Sohu.com, Inc.
- SXM Media
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- TradeDoubler AB
- Twitter, Inc.
- Xaxis, LLC
- Verizon Media
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape
Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market Growth Outlook
(in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Digital Advertising Spending Records Growth during Pandemic
Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times
Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence
Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence
Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E
Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E
Digital Media Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Mobile Marketing
Digital Advertising and Marketing Formats
Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning
and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships
Display Advertising: The Largest Contributor to Global Digital
Ad Spend
Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Global Digital Advertising Market Share Breakdown of Leading
Competitors (in %): 2020E
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market
Digital Advertising Spending as a % of Total Media Advertising
Spending Worldwide: 2015-2021E
Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select
Countries for the Year 2019
Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media
Drives Market Adoption
Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for
Swift Action from Brands
Digital Advertising & Marketing Trends Under COVID-19 Shadow
Spectra of Digital Marketing Elements Holding Great
Implications for Businesses
Digital Transformation across Organizations Goes Beyond Digital
Marketing
Digital Marketing Trends for the Future
Role of Modern Technology in Improving Advertising Campaign
Strategies
Technology Trends and Advancements to Spearhead Future Growth
in Digital Advertising Space
Augmented Reality (AR): Enabling Customized Experiences
Blockchain Technology Poised to Transform Digital Advertising
Space
Voice Search: Redefining the Digital Marketing Space
Videos: The New Go-to Medium of Advertising
Social Messaging to Connect with Customers
Other Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market
A Digital Cocktail for Digital Marketing
AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right
Marketing Content
Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing
An Insight into the Issues Associated with AI
Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Digital
Advertising and Marketing
World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:
February 2021
Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of Internet Users
(in Millions): 2019
Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Digital
Advertising Market Prospects
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2021
Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020
5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019
and 2025
Growth in Mobile Apps Drive Opportunities for Digital Marketers
Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity
for Digital Advertisers
Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users
Compared to Total Population for 2019
Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions): April 2020
Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms
Smart TVs Emerge as an Important Platform for Cross-Screen
Digital Advertising
Global Smart TVs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020,
2022, 2024 and 2026
Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities Presents
Potential Opportunities for Digital Advertisers
Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group: 2020
Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-Screening
Activity: 2019
Rising Prominence of IoT and the Growth in Connected Devices
Set to Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Flourishing Gaming Market Generates Lucrative Opportunities for
In-Game Advertising
Gaming Industry by Segment: 2020E
Mobile Gaming Makes Rapid Gains during Pandemic, Boosting
Market Prospects
Global Mobile Gaming Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027
Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for
Location-based Advertising
New Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers
Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for
Marketing
Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform
Campaigns
Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market
Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of Budget Allocated
for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019
In-App Advertising: A Promising Platform for Reaching the
Desired Audience
Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand
for Digital Video Advertising
% of Companies Using Video Content as Marketing Tool for 2016-2020
Rapid Growth of Streaming Media and OTT Platforms Augurs Well
for Digital Video Advertising
Global OTT (Over-The-Top) Market Size (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Videos in the US for
2015-2019
Mobile Video Ads Hold an Edge Over Online Video Ads
Native Advertising: The Next Big Thing in Display Advertising
Real-Time Bidding (RTB): The Next Generation Automated Display
Advertising Technology
Rich Media Ads Gain Momentum Supported Efficient Broadband
Connectivity
Maximum Visibility Drives Interest in Free Online Classified Ads
Customized Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement Sustain
Demand for Email Advertising
Robust E-Commerce Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth
Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019
Through 2025
Digital Marketing Trends for Pharmaceutical Industry in the Future
Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Digital Advertising
Market
Consumer Attitude towards Targeted Online Advertising by Age
Group in the US: 2021
Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends
Strengthening Market Prospects
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Prospects for Digital
Advertising
Ad-Blocking: A Threat for Digital Advertising Revenues
Ad Blocking Penetration Worldwide: Usage Rate of Ad Blockers by
Country for 2020
Ad Blocking Usage Rate (%) in the US for 2014-2020
Disablement of Third-Party Cookies: Potential Implications for
Advertisers and Publishers
Global Browsers Market: Breakdown of User Base by Browser for
2020E
Major Problems Facing Service Providers in Monetizing Media
Campaigns
