Insights on the Electric Truck Global Market to 2027 - by Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Range, Application and Region

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Truck Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric truck market reached a value of US$ 426.8 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 1923.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.15% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Electric truck refers to a commercial vehicle operating on rechargeable batteries. It consists of an electric motor to power the vehicle using high-voltage batteries. They are commonly available in light-, medium- and heavy-duty variants with varying speed capacities. Novel electric trucks are also available in hybrid variants, which operate through both fuel-gas and battery-operated engines. In comparison to the fuel-based alternatives, electric trucks are more cost-effective, reliable and have minimal vehicular noise and carbon emissions. These trucks are also manufactured using light-weight materials, have regenerative braking systems and are equipped with automatic start and stop facilities.



Significant growth in the automotive industry, along with the increasing consumer preference for hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EV), is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting e-mobility and minimizing the dependency on fossil fuels, especially in the developing economies, is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Governments of various nations are launching schemes to encourage automobile manufacturers to develop electronic trucks that do not require diesel fuel consumption and can assist in minimizing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Various technological advancements, such as improvements in the electronic charging infrastructure and the utilization of magnetic resonance for wireless vehicle charging, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, growth in the e-commerce, retail and manufacturing industries, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electric truck market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on vehicle type, propulsion, range and application.



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light-duty Truck

Medium-duty Truck

Heavy-duty Truck

Breakup by Propulsion:

Battery Electric Truck

Hybrid Electric Truck

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck

Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Breakup by Range:

0-150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

Breakup by Application:

Logistics

Municipal

Construction

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Volvo, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, FAW Group Co. Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd, Navistar Inc., PACCAR Inc., Rivian Automotive Inc., Scania AB (Volkswagen AG), Tata Motors Limited, Tesla Inc. and Tevva Motors Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global electric truck market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electric truck market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion?

What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global electric truck market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electric Truck Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Light-duty Truck

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Medium-duty Truck

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Heavy-duty Truck

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Propulsion

7.1 Battery Electric Truck

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hybrid Electric Truck

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Fuel Cell Electric Truck

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Range

8.1 0-150 Miles

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 151-300 Miles

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Above 300 Miles

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Logistics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Municipal

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Construction

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Mining

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AB Volvo

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 BYD Company Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Daimler AG

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 FAW Group Co. Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Isuzu Motors Ltd

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Navistar Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 PACCAR Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Rivian Automotive Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Scania AB (Volkswagen AG)

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Tata Motors Limited

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Tesla Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Tevva Motors Limited

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3j3h6l

Attachment