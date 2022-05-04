New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Hosting Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01010182/?utm_source=GNW

Global Web Hosting Services Market to Reach $152.7 Billion by 2026



Web hosting is a kind of service in which companies acting as web hosts provide individuals and companies the means to make their websites available in the World Wide Web. Websites are almost a sacrosanct need in the emerging on-demand era and have become the new battleground for companies to stay competitive and increase revenues. Key factors driving the on-demand era include growing consumer demand for higher levels of customization of products and services, and rising preference for prompt and rapid delivery of services. The on-demand economy, where goods and services are immediately provisioned, is creating a paradigm change in consumer behavior. The Internet, supported by the cloud, is additionally influencing this change by offering convenience, speed and instant gratification. Anytime, anywhere access to messaging, email and media is generating consumer demand for immediate entitlement. Until the emergence of the pandemic digital services were only optional for retailers but ecommerce is now common. Over the coming years, there would be drastic decline in the number of department stores in developed countries and ecommerce would grow significantly. Against this backdrop, demand for web technologies including website design and architecture, is growing as companies scramble to expand and strengthen their online presence.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web Hosting Services estimated at US$71.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$152.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period. Shared Hosting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15% CAGR to reach US$72.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dedicated Hosting segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.5% share of the global Web Hosting Services market. In a shared hosting environment, a website is located on the same server as other websites. Some shared servers host up to several thousands of websites. In this hosting type, the domain names share a number of resources including CPU, and RAM. Since cost of shared hosting is relatively low, this type of hosting is ideal for websites experiencing moderate flow of traffic and running on standard software. A Dedicated hosting service ensures maximum control of the server a website is hosted on since each server is rented by a single user. However, dedicated hosting in expensive and therefore is ideal for large businesses with high traffic websites.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2026



The Web Hosting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.35% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 11.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Collected Hosting Segment to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2026



In the global Collected Hosting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Select Competitors (Total 241 Featured) -

1&1 internet Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

DreamHost, LLC

Bluehost Inc.

HostGator.com

Google Cloud Platform

Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC

Hetzner Online GmbH

Host Europe

Liquid Web

LeaseWeb Netherlands B.V.

Media Temple

OVH

Rackspace Technology

STRATO AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020, 2021, & 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Global Web Hosting Services Market

Web Hosting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Web Hosting Services: A Prelude

Popular Types of Hosting

Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy

Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Web Hosting Services:

Global Number of Websites (In Million) for the Years 2010,

2015 2018 and 2020

Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic,

Leads and Sales

A Peek into the Importance of Website Performance

Rising Cost of In-House Design & Ownership of Websites Drives

Demand for Web Hosting Services

Competition

Top Web Hosting Service Providers by Website Numbers (In Millions)

Leading Shared Web Hosting Service Providers in Millions

Market Share of Leading Virtual Private Server Hosting

Companies: 2019

Top Providers of Hosted Websites Solutions by Number of

Websites (in Millions)

Market Share of Leading Providers of Website Builders: 2019

Market Shares of Leading Web Hosting Companies in terms of

Number of Clients for 2020

Market Share of Top-Level Domains in Global Market (October 2020)

Recent Industry Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Spurt in eCommerce Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services

Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar

Industry to Benefit Future Growth of Ecommerce Web Hosting

Services: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic by

Average Monthly Visits: Jan 2019-July 2020

Green Web Hosting Gains Traction

Industry Witnesses Drop in Data Center Count

Strong Gains for Managed Web Hosting

Unrestricted Scalability Drives Popularity of Cloud Web Hosting

Services

Enhanced Security Grows in Importance

Percentage Breakdown of Web Attacks by Type of Attack Method: 2019

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry

for the Years 2017 and 2018

Shift Towards HTTPS Gains Pace

Companies Opt for Additional Services to Expand Client Base

Attention Grows towards Niche Segments

Pricing Competition Intensifies among Service Providers

Spurting DIY Website Builders & SSDs: A Notable Trend

Virtual Website Hosting Gains Momentum

Benefits Offered by AI in Web Hosting to Drive Adoption

Rising Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the

Market

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)

and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015

through 2020

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2020

Rise in Mobile Marketing Platforms to Buoy Hosting Services Growth

Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Gaming among Users to Create

Prospects for Web Hosting Service Providers

Service Providers Scramble to Enable IPv6 on Web Hosting Packages

Linux: The Most Popular Web Server OS for Website Hosting

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Websites Running Operating

Systems (OS) by Type for the Year 2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 241

