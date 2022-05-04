BioCardia to Host Q1 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on May 11, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will report its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and provide a corporate update by conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.



Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10166913/f2b2448b7e. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. For those who have not registered, to listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-833-316-0559 and international callers should call 1-412-317-5730. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the BioCardia call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hA1EhbO5, which is also available through the company’s website.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 11, 2022 at the above links. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 25, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 8381785.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMPTM autologous and NK1R+ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms that enable four product candidates in development. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial investigational product has been granted Breakthrough designation by the FDA, has CMS reimbursement, and is supported financially by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. The CardiAMP Chronic Myocardial Ischemia Trial also has CMS reimbursement. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

