CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Issues Shareholder Update on Technology Status

By way of analogy, if software were a truck, we are wrapping up the engineering and development of the chassis, engine, transmission and the drive train – in other words, the “power plant” that is the core foundation of the truck. “In software, we refer to this as the Back-End architecture and capability,” stated Shawn Watts, who’s leading the development team.”

Continuing the analogy, once the power plant is complete, we will turn our full attention to the design and development of the suspension and steering, exterior body, and everything in the passenger cabin – in other words, the operational functionality and stylistic design that is the “driving experience” of the truck. In software, this is the Front-End functionality and user experience.

With that back-end / front-end focus in mind, our initial team of developers was selected specifically for their back-end expertise and ability to deliver the core processing engine API – the secure, fast and scalable “engine” that will power the Platform.

As we get close to wrapping up the engineering and development of our back-end “power plant,” we are beginning the transition to design and development of the front-end capabilities that the back-end will power – all of the business logic and user interfaces for delivering our customer-facing cybersecurity capabilities.

In order to make this transition, we will be enhancing our DEV team to include software engineers and developers specifically skilled in front-end work through a partnership with several global players. These Companies bring an established track record, a global presence, and the depth of resources required for long-term 24/7 Platform support using both stateside and overseas resources. “The hard part is almost over, getting the ‘Infrastructure’ done correctly is the only way a Company like ours can scale once we get to market in the fall,” stated Chris Jackson, the Company President.

Shareholders, look for a corresponding VIDEO on our YouTube channel in the days ahead featuring Shawn and Chris expanding in greater detail on this very subject.

