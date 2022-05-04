Quisitive Achieves Microsoft Cloud Security Advanced Specialization

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, has achieved the Microsoft Cloud Security Advanced Specialization, marking the 11th advanced specialization it has received and the final one available in the security solutions area. The Company now holds all four Microsoft Security Solutions Advanced Specializations.



The Cloud Security Advanced Specialization certification is available to Microsoft partners that showcase an organization's capabilities and proven experience implementing comprehensive protection across customers' Microsoft Azure, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. In order to be eligible for this accolade, Microsoft partners must pass a stringent set of requirements which include performance-based accomplishments, in addition to customer references.

Partners who earn an advanced specialization will have a customer-facing label displayed on their Microsoft business profile page, and further differentiate their organizations from companies inside and out of the Microsoft ecosystem. As a holder of all four security certifications, Quisitive displays demonstrable capabilities in managing and implementing Microsoft’s offerings of Cloud Security, Identity Management, Information Protection, and Threat Protection.

"Receiving the Cloud Security Advanced Specialization, our 11th one, is another accomplishment that sets us apart from our competitors and reflects our commitment to further positioning ourselves as a leader in the Microsoft ecosystem," said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. "As the need for cloud security becomes a growing necessity for organizations, we are poised to enlarge our expanding footprint within this space. On brand with the results shared in our recent earnings call, we remain focused on delivering high organic growth and increasing recurring revenue within the Cloud Solutions segment which will in turn provide lasting value for our shareholders.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

