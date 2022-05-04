DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES, INC ANNOUNCES PLANNED COMPANY STRUCTURE

Boston, Massachusetts, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: DUTV) is pleasure to announces the following planned Company Structure:

In the prior two DUTV news releases, we first conveyed that we will be a company of strong ethics and values. We then issued a news release beginning to explain the Easy Energy Systems, Inc.™ / Digital Utilities Ventures reverse merger in process and the structure of ownership, including the 66.033% majority stock ownership that CEO Mark Gaalswyk will have in DUTV. Now we will explain the Company’s next steps and the planned structure of business operations.

A good graphic of the planned operational structure is defined below. Notice that DUTV is serving as the Umbrella Holding Company. This holding company will have three major divisions.

The “Modular Manufacturing Division” will focus on ramping up the mass assembly line manufacturing of ALL technologies under the master corporate umbrella of DUTV (which will be renamed soon.) As an analogy, think of a large automobile manufacturing company with many different models - all built in the same factory. Likewise, the DUTV Modular Manufacturing Division will oversee the assembly line manufacture of many different modular technologies.

To improve our purchasing power and efficiency, we have attempted to standardize everything we can across the various different modular technologies. This includes items such as modular frames, pumps, piping, sensors, control boxes, and inter-modular connections

For instance, currently we have developed more than 20 different modular technologies, yet we use the same approximately 130 different inventory parts to build the various different modules. This strategy helps provide strong margins for it improves purchasing power, efficiency and also serviceability across the many different modules by our service staff. It also allows us to better prepare for supply part disruptions as we can commit to larger quantities of components from our suppliers ahead of time, knowing that they can be utilized across the many different modules.

The second “Modular Technologies Division” will focus on developing, testing and demonstrating Disruptive Modular Technologies.

What we have found is that there are hundreds of different applications on different feedstocks and different markets. Before the customers of a market segment will “believe” your disruptive technology is valid, and even more so, fund a plant everyone desires to FIRST see it operate and also validate both the technical data and the financial data. To solve this problem, Easy Energy Systems, Inc.™ already has a full-scale demonstration facility that it has already invested approximately $15 million dollars into constructing a full-scale demonstration plant.

If you would like, you can see videos of this facility on the Easy Energy Systems, Inc. website – under the photos and videos tab at www.easyenergysystems.com . It is at this facility we can combine different modules and technologies to demonstrate and optimize the combination of technologies to solve major world problems.

As we find new technologies that we can utilize in combination with existing to improve the efficiency and profitability, we can bring them to this facility to further optimize and validate. This proving is not just done in lab or at pilot, it is accomplished at full commercial scale. This is something that is virtually impossible for most technology startups to fund – saying nothing of the longer delay of building a demonstration facility from the ground up.

Even with the facility in place, performing the validation and optimization for each technology or feedstock is expensive. As each different problem/ feed stock or marketplace has their own “champion” – investor groups can (or may have already) invested funds into their favorite sub technology entities to then prove out and demonstrate both the technical and financial aspects of each technology. The vision of DUTV is to merge in a number of these “technology IP” entities as sub companies as seen at the bottom of the org chart illustration above.

The beauty of this model is that now we in essence have placed within the DUTV public umbrella a sort of “technology incubator” that will serve as a “magnet” to attract the best and most promising distruptive technologies to combine with our existing.

DUTV can then serve as the “big brother” to bring these technologies very quickly and efficiently through the cycle of full scale proving and demonstration and then quickly into the market place through our many distribution channels.

For your investors, if you have a promising disruptive technology, consider bringing this in the future under our DUTV umbrella and we will help incubate, demonstrate, manufacture and mass market the technology.

Often times, we pleasantly discover that the millions of dollars a new technology very often needs to be “completed” - can typically be achieved by simply sliding up next to it another one of our existing disruptive modular technologies already belonging to our “DUTV Modular family.” This concept can save millions in product development. It also can help make a technology significantly more profitable for end customers as often times a by product of one technology is an input to another.

The third division is the “Modular Holdings Division”. The concept behind this is that some projects may require DUTV to leave a portion of its very strong margins back into some individual projects The concept of this is that, like the “McDonalds™ Business Module” we may need to own the land and buildings on some projects ourselves with the modular (hence removeable) equipment being leased.

We believe the combination of modularity and the organization structure described above will speed up bringing new disruptive technologies to the market by 10 to 20 years – something the problem of solving climate change desperately needs.

We would welcome you to follow the combination of websites, twitter ( https://twitter.com/MarkGaalswyk ) and linked in accounts as they will provide market opportunities, technologies and insights into where we are going.

