Catechins Market To Exceed Valuation Of US$ 30.5 Mn By 2032- FMI

NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total demand in the global catechins market is slated to surge at a 5.7% CAGR , reaching US$ 30.5 Mn by 2032.



Catechins are extensively used in functional foods, nutritional supplements, and beauty supplements due to their anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-aging properties. The incorporation of catechins in dietary supplements to promote weight loss, brain function, and to prevent degenerative brain diseases will propel sales in the market.

Further, owing to their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory characteristics, catechins are being used in the production of oral care products, particularly in the formulation of mouth rinsing agents.

As an anti-plaque agent, it can be a substitute to chlorhexidine gluconate. Catechin-based mouthwashes can help avoid gum diseases like halitosis, tooth decay, gum disease, gingivitis, and stomatitis. The use of catechin-based mouth rinses on a regular basis reduces gum swelling and aids in the brightening of teeth.

Amid increasing adoption of catechins in the personal care and pharmaceuticals sectors, demand will continue gaining momentum over the forecast period.The growing consumer health consciousness and an outlook toward a healthier lifestyle is what intrigues the consumer base to change their dietary habits and adapt a sound and healthy food consumption.

“Increasing demand for functional foods and beverages among health-conscious consumers will drive sales in the market. In addition to this, growing preference for natural ingredients in personal care products will bode well for the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of current catechin market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global catechin market from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing catechin market opportunities.

In terms of sources, sales in the tea segment will remain high over the forecast period.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America catechins market through 2032, with sales in the region projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR through 2032.

Demand in Germany will account for 22.1% of the Europe catechins market share over the assessment period.

China will hold a lion’s share in the East Asia catechins market owing to growing demand for tea-based catechins.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global catechins market are investing in research and development to diversify their product portfolios. Botaniex Inc., Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co., Ltd., Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Co., Ltd., Novanat Bioresource, Inc., Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech Co., Ltd., Taiyo Green Power Wxee, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Cayman Chemical Company, BiosynthCarbosynth, and INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc are some of the key players profiled by FMI.

Catechins Market by Category

By Type:

Epigallocatechin (EGC)

Epigallocatechin-3- Gallate (EGCG)

Others





By Source:

Tea

Fruits

Vegetables

Others

By End-Use Application:

Nutraceuticals

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Mouth Rinsing Agents

