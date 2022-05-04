ARHT Media Showcases Its Hologram Technology To Leading Global Cinema Chains And Film Studio Executives At CinemaCon 2022 In Las Vegas

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or “ARHT” or the "Company") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, recently exhibited their hologram display technology and HoloPresenceTM solutions at CinemaCon 2022, the largest and most important gathering of movie theatre owners and film studio executives from around the world that was held April 26th through April 28th, 2022 in Las Vegas.



“CinemaCon 2022 was a huge success for ARHT Media and our technology. We had originally scheduled approximately 20 demos with the world’s leading cinema chains and Hollywood studio executives but as word spread about our hologram technology, the number of demos that we conducted over the three days quickly grew to over 100,” said ARHT CEO, Larry O’Reilly. “At the center of our demonstration was our new hologram display, which is ideal for cinema lobbies and retail environments, and with it being so well received, requests for orders have already started coming into the Company.”

ARHT welcomed a global audience including senior executives from each of the 10 largest global cinema chains, with attendees coming from all over the world, including Australia, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Selfies with the stars, interactive trivia games, loyalty program promotions, special offers on concessions, contests to win a trip to the premiere of Elvis, enhanced 3D graphics and turning guests into holograms were all demonstrated to attendees.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresenceTM technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution the Virtual Global StageTM, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

