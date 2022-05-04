Insights on the School Furniture Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Material and Region

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "School Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global school furniture market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Since students spend a large amount of time in schools, the selection of school furniture plays an important role in creating an effective and high performance learning environment. Unsuitable and uncomfortable desks and chairs used in classrooms can have adverse effects on the students' as well as teachers' wellness. Nowadays, institutions are upgrading their existing resources and procuring new furniture keeping in mind these factors.



Growing demand for ergonomically designed furniture in order to prevent health and posture problems in children represents the key factor driving the market. Creating learning environments that keep students focussed and comfortable has become one of the primary goals of the educators, thereby positively influencing the global school furniture market. With the new age of comprehensive, interactive and dynamic teaching styles such as blended learning and flip classrooms, portable and adjustable furniture with easy reconfiguration has become a necessity.



This report provides a deep insight into the global school furniture market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the school furniture industry in any manner.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global school furniture market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and material.



Breakup by Product:

Desk and Chairs

Storage

Lab Equipment

Others

Breakup by Material:

Wood Based

Metal Based

Plastic Based

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Steelcase, Knoll, Inc. and Smith System.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the market size for the global school furniture market?

2. What is the global school furniture market growth?

3. What are the global school furniture market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global school furniture market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global school furniture market?

6. What is the global school furniture market breakup by type?

7. What is the global school furniture market breakup by material?

8. What are the major regions in the global school furniture market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global School Furniture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.3 Manufacturing

5.9.4 Marketing

5.9.5 Distribution

5.9.6 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Desk and Chairs

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Storage

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lab Equipment

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Wood Based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Metal Based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Plastic Based

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 School Furniture Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Herman Miller

10.3.2 HNI Corporation

10.3.3 Steelcase

10.3.4 Knoll, Inc.

10.3.5 Smith System



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k9fsb

Attachment