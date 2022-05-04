Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Worth $24.26Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 47.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc, and Others), Application (Treatment and Diagnosis), and Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider, and Retail Pharmacy)”, the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of NASH and increasing initiatives for the awareness of NASH, the growing number of clinical trials involving combination studies of drugs. However, the lack of established guidelines for the diagnosis and management of NASH, and withdrawal of drugs from the marketing authorization stage of clinical trials hamper the NASH market growth.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.63 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 24.26 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 47.1% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 178 No. Tables 86 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, and Sales Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Genfit SA; One Way Liver, S.L.; BioPredictive S.A.S.; Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Prometheus Laboratories; Siemens Healthineers AG; Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Novartis AG; Galmed Pharmaceuticals; and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are among the leading companies in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market. The market is anticipated to flourish with the development of innovative products in the coming years.

In November 2021, GENFIT announced that its NIS4 technology has been recognized in a Stage 1 study1 which is undertaken by the Non-Invasive Biomarkers of Metabolic Liver Disease (NIMBLE) initiative of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health’s Biomarkers Consortium. This NIS4 technology demonstrated a unique performance in identifying patients with “at-risk” Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).





In January 2022, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) Test in the US. This is the first time the test was made commercially available in the country, following the de novo marketing authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2021.

North America holds the largest share of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, and the US accounts for the largest share of the regional market, followed by Canada and Mexico, respectively. The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market in the US is expected to grow rapidly with the growing cases of NASH and favorable government regulations encouraging the development of diagnostics procedures for this condition. On the International NASH Day on June 12, 2020, the American Liver Foundation joined a global community to raise awareness about NASH with support from the Allergan Foundation.

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is now piloting a NASH Text Messaging Program, wherein people can sign up to receive weekly 3 messages for 10 weeks. Messages consist of hyperlinks to NASH resources, NASH facts, interactive quizzes, and sensible pointers for everyday self-management. ALF will open this system to the general public when the pilot is finished and evaluated. It collaborated with the Global Liver Institute (GLI) on the International NASH Day 2020, and shared a few social media posts with links to GLI posts and the International NASH day page. Thus, rising initiatives for boosting awareness about NASH are driving the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market growth in North America.





According to the data provided by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the number of prevalent NASH cases would increase by 35% in Canada from 2019 to 2030, to reach 2,630,000. Among the total non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) population, 25.2% of cases had NASH in 2019,which is expected to increase to 28.3% in 2030. In 2019, the all-age prevalence of NASH increased from 5.2% (4.2%–6.2%) to 6.5% (5.2%–7.7%) on average, and the age-adjusted prevalence would increase from 5.2% (4.2%–6.2%) to 6.1% (4.9%–7.2%) on average. Of NASH cases in 2019, stage F3–F4 fibrosis, decompensated cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma or liver transplantation accounted for 349,000 cases, encompassing 17% of estimated NASH cases and 0.9% of the Canadian population (all ages). This increase in cases with extreme conditions in NASH is fueling the growth of Canada NASH market. By 2030, this number is expected to increase by 65% to reach 578 000 cases, and account for 1.0% of the total population, including 22% of predicted NASH cases. This estimated increase in the cases of NASH is fueling the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market in Canada.

Rising Prevalence of NASH Fuels Market Growth:

NASH is a potentially fatal illness that causes extensive scarring and cirrhosis of the liver. NAFLD is the most common chronic liver disease globally. NASH is a progressive form of NAFLD, which is gradually becoming the major cause of end-stage liver diseases and liver transplantation. According to the data published by the Global Liver Institute, NASH was termed as an epidemic on June 12, 2019. It affects over ~115 million people, and 357 million people are expected to be affected by this condition by 2030. Obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hyperlipidemia are substantial risk factors for NAFLD and NASH; more than ~70% of people are obese, ~75% have type 2 diabetes, and 20–80% have hyperlipidemia worldwide. NASH, if left untreated, can progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer, and raise the need for a liver transplant.





As per the data published by the American Liver Foundation, NAFLD is the most common chronic liver disease in the US. ~25% of adults in the US have been estimated to have NAFLD, of which ~20% have NASH, i.e., 5% of adults in the US. According to the NASH Education Program, NASH prevalence is expected to increase by 63% from 2015 to 2030 and NASH is predicted to become the major cause of liver transplantation in the US during 2020–2025. The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases published a report in 2018 using Markov modeling to forecast NAFLD disease till 2030. As per the study, the prevalence of NAFLD and NASH cases is expected to increase by 21% and 63%, respectively, resulting in 33.5% and 27% prevalence rates, respectively, in adults.

Despite its increasing prevalence, NAFLD/NASH remains an under-recognized condition, and early detection is critical to reducing the risk of progression and its associated consequences. Thus, the growing prevalence of NASH drives the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market.





Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market: Segmental Overview

Product-Based Insights:

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, by product, is segmented into vitamin E and pioglitazone, ocaliva, elafibranor, selonsertib & cenicriviroc, and others. In 2021, the others segment held the largest share of the market. The selonsertib & cenicriviroc segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market from 2021 to 2028.

Application-Based Insights:

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, based on application, is segmented into treatment and diagnosis. In 2021, the treatment segment held a larger share of the market. However, the treatment segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.





Sales Channel-Based Insights:

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online provider. In 2021, the retail pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market during 2021–2028.













