New Approach for Nose Job Without Breaking Bones

ATLANTA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta and Alpharetta Georgia facial plastic surgeon Dr. Philip Robb Jr. is proud to offer a new revolution in rhinoplasty surgery. Since the beginning of rhinoplasty, the procedure has been performed with hammers and chisels to break and reposition the bones of the nose. These methods are still commonly used for most surgeons in the United States.



Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Philip Robb Jr. is one of the new adopters of this gentle new technology.

Ultrasonic rhinoplasty offers a safer, more precise, and less invasive approach to rhinoplasty without breaking the bones! Ultrasonic rhinoplasty uses ultrasound waves which cause alterations in the bone without breaking, cracking, or damaging the bone or surrounding soft tissue. This is much softer on the body and leads to significantly better results with less recovery and pain.

Dr. Robb believes ultrasonic rhinoplasty is amazing for our patients for 3 key reasons:

Micromillimeter precision with the refining and shaping of the bones. This offers much more meticulous control and contouring, especially after fractures. Hammers and chisels cannot obtain this degree of precision.

The membrane lining the bone (rich in nerve endings) called the periosteum is not damaged with ultrasonic techniques resulting in little to no pain after surgery.

This technology does not damage blood vessels which results in dramatically decreased and often no bruising after rhinoplasty surgery.



Dr. Robb notes, “I can’t remember the last patient who had bruising after rhinoplasty using ultrasonic techniques.” The actual device, called a Piezotome has been used in dentistry for years and is known for its efficacy and safety on surrounding tissues. “Less pain and less bruising leads to less inflammation – which ultimately gives me better control of my patient’s final results over conventional methods. This technology has absolutely been a game changer for our rhinoplasty patients. Patients are getting the results they desire (or better) without the pain and recovery of the previous manipulations. We are seeing that patients are willing to travel from around the country to achieve the more precise results, ensure the protection of soft tissues, and experience less pain and recovery. It is an exciting time to be offering this revolutionary approach to rhinoplasty.”

The bridge of the nose is now smoother after surgery with less imperfections which creates a natural and ‘un-operated’ feel. The overall experiences patients receive are extremely positive with ultrasonic rhinoplasty. Currently, this technology is available at Dr. Robb’s private surgery center and with select surgeons around the United States. At the time of this writing, Dr. Robb is the only center in the state of Georgia to offer such treatments.

“Our patients love it because we are able to be gentle and deliver a more refined, beautiful result with a much smaller recovery period than I could with conventional methods,” notes Dr. Robb. We are proud to offer the latest techniques along with the most advanced technology in rhinoplasty. This is an investment in our patients. Ultimately, our patients are achieving their desired results with less recovery and discomfort!

About Robb Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics

Philip K. Robb Jr., M.D. is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. He is a second-generation facial surgeon whose entire training has been in the neck, nose, and face. He is an active and contributing member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) who lectures and speaks around the country. He has a deluxe facial plastic surgery practice with a private accredited surgery center on site along with a complete medical spa. Dr. Robb also routinely uses hyperbaric oxygen therapy to further help his patients heal thoroughly and quickly. Dr. Robb’s common procedures are rhinoplasty, deep plane facelift, eyelid surgery, and facial contouring with fat transfers or implants.

Philip K. Robb Jr., M.D.

Robb Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics

470-336-1850

info@robbfacialplastics.com

www.robbfacialplastics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2b0e00f-2dd5-443c-8b10-900af78e7c08