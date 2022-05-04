Sologenic Prime: An Accelerator Program Set to Provide Grants to Innovative NFT Projects and Artists on the XRPL

As the marketplace continues to expand, Sologenic announced the launch of a program set to provide grants and marketing support for outstanding NFT projects.



In an effort to support new talented artists and innovative NFT projects, the Sologenic team announced the launch of Sologenic Prime - A program to feature select original collections on the marketplace and provide artists with powerful tools for community building.

Amidst the exponential rise in popularity of NFTs, artists new to the space face multiple pain points such as a high-cost entry barrier and an oversaturated market that does not necessarily favour innovation and originality. It is often the case when original projects with outstanding artistic contour and great utility struggle to break through the noise and reach like-minded peers online.

Sologenic aims to disrupt the entry barrier to NFT Marketplaces by addressing the disproportionate dynamic between quality and online popularity. By providing talented artists and innovative projects the opportunity to get the exposure they deserve, the team strives to continue growing a community-aligned ecosystem.

In addition to marketing support, the program will provide artists and creators with a grant in order for them to cover production costs and grow their projects accordingly. In that sense, Sologenic Prime is part of an assortment of initiatives that empower the community and make Sologenic a diverse, scalable and dynamic marketplace.

In order to participate, artists are required to submit a portfolio and some basic information. The NFT team expressed that the selection criteria will be mainly based on originality and craft, as well as considering the utility and overall value each project potentially would bring to the community. The selection process will also aim for a balance between art categories to showcase a diversified marketplace.

Moreover, the Sologenic team is constantly launching opportunities and incentives for projects to scale the ecosystem, such as the upcoming IDO Launchpad . Additionally, the team is always open to receiving partnership proposals that bring value to the ecosystem.

Sologenic is disrupting the asset trading industry by offering: Tokenized Securities , Crypto Assets and NFTs in a decentralized ecosystem. The Sologenic Development Foundation is formed by independent developers who maintain, build and expand the Sologenic ecosystem.

