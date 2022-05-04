Digital Ally Appoints Gateway to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program

Lenexa, KS, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), has engaged Gateway Group, Inc., a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm to build and manage its new strategic investor relations program.



Gateway is a strategic financial communications firm specializing in advising public and private companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Founded in 1999, Gateway provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications, and investor outreach services.

“2021 was a successful and transformative year for Digital Ally, highlighted by the 104% increase in revenue we delivered along with solid profitability,” said Chairman and CEO Stan Ross. “Our accretive acquisition of TicketSmarter®, a national ticket marketplace with nearly 50 million tickets for sale for over 125,000 events, was well timed as we’ve seen attendance and ticket sales surpass pre-pandemic levels.”

The TicketSmarter acquisition is reflective of the Company’s M&A strategy, which focuses on businesses with positive earnings, growth potential, higher-margin service channels and organizational synergies that can benefit from Digital Ally’s companies and relationships. Along that line, Digital Ally recently formed Digital Ally Healthcare, a joint venture that leverages the Company’s M&A playbook to consolidate privately held revenue cycle management businesses in the fragmented medical billing industry. In parallel, the Company is further augmenting its legacy video solutions business with next-gen body cameras and SaaS-based products for federal and commercial customers.

“Given our financial results, operational momentum, and growth outlook for 2022, we believe now is the right time to engage an experienced communications firm to ensure investors properly understand our vision, strategy, and opportunity ahead to create substantial shareholder value over the long-term,” said Ross. “We look forward to working with the Gateway team to deploy a proactive program to elevate our profile on Wall Street.”

Gateway will work closely with Digital Ally leadership to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit DigitalAllyCompanies.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

About Gateway Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading comprehensive capital markets and public relations consultancy firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Digital Ally Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Group

DGLY@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our operation in developing new markets and uncertainty as to market acceptance of our technology, new products, services, joint ventures and similar strategic agreements, and our ability to grow the Kustom440 subsidiary; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company’s disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “should”, or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.