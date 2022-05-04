Setareh Williams Joins Cobbs Creek Healthcare as Managing Partner/Head of Real-World Evidence and Scientific Communications

Newtown Square PA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobbs Creek Healthcare, a data science and advanced analytics firm transforming healthcare decision-making through innovative insights and a specialization in ML/AI, announces global pharmaceutical executive Setareh Aria Williams, PhD, CMPP™ has joined the company as Managing Partner/Head of Real-World Evidence and Scientific Communications.

Setareh will lead the Real-World Evidence Team in planning, execution, and reporting of real-world evidence studies to inform strategy and generate evidence to support treatment decisions.

"We are pleased to have Setareh join us to provide strategic advisory and executional support to our clients," says Cobbs Creek Healthcare Founder and CEO Jun Huangpu. "Setareh has a proven track record of achievement and delivery of high-quality evidence to support multiple product launches across pharmaceutical and biotech companies."

Setareh earned her PhD in Chronic Disease Epidemiology from Yale University and her BS in Biological Sciences and French Literature from University of California at Los Angeles. She has over 20 years of U.S. and global experience in strategic planning, product launch, medical affairs, research and analytics, and scientific communication. Prior to joining CCHC, Setareh was the Head of Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research at Radius Health. She has also worked at Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Novartis in various roles. Setareh has published extensively in epidemiology, outcomes research, patient experience, adherence, and comparative effectiveness. She has received numerous recognitions for her work.

"I'm thrilled to join Jun in this venture," says Setareh. "The importance of real-world data in healthcare decision making is increasingly recognized around the world. I am committed to supporting our clients cross-functionally in identification of appropriate data and design of robust research studies to address evidence requirements for drug approval by regulators or market access by payers. Clients choose Cobbs Creek because they want to conduct robust studies adhering to industry guidelines and best practices. We are committed to supporting evidence-based decision-making in healthcare."

Business leaders in the pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech, and healthcare payer/providers sectors who are interested in improving business performance with practical and impactful ML/AI solutions can schedule an introductory meeting with Cobbs Creek Healthcare here.

Cobbs Creek Healthcare is a data analytics firm enabling the pharmaceutical industry to make better decisions and improve their business results from lab to market. Founded in 2008, Cobbs Creek's team of highly skilled data scientists and business experts serves top-tier clients across many therapeutic areas. Cobbs Creek's proprietary SaaS-based data analytics platform deploys machine learning-based algorithms to uncover real-time optimization opportunities along the entire spectrum of pharmaceutical commercialization. Cobbs Creek was named to CIO Review's list of Top 10 Healthcare Consulting & Service Companies for 2021. For more information, visit www.cobbscreekhealthcare.com.

