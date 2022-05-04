Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. hires Portfolio Manager, Bernd Berg

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Spirit”), a private BC company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Bernd Berg as Portfolio Manager effective 1 April 2022.



Bernd has worked as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Strategist for global hedge funds in London, as well as the banks Credit Suisse, Société Générale, Bank J. SafraSarasin and Woodman Asset Management.

He holds a PhD from the University of Tübingen analysing hedge fund trading strategies. He has published articles on macroeconomic and financial market trends in several magazines and newspapers including the Financial Times.

Bernd will fulfill a crucial role in the growth of Spirit. As Portfolio Manager, he will take responsibility for managing the investment of the Spirit treasury in equities and cryptoassets. He will also head up the Research and Advisory arm of the business, augmenting our current team with formal experience in portfolio management, portfolio optimization, and analysis across traditional equities as well as cryptoassets.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit is a Canadian Swiss group operating specifically in the blockchain and digital asset sectors with the primary goal of creating value in a rapidly growing environment through recurring cash flows and capital appreciation.

Spirit provides investors with direct exposure to the sector, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing and holding the underlying crypto assets. Spirit’s strategy is based upon management’s conviction that the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem will register significant growth and outperform traditional asset classes over the medium to long-term.

The Company’s strategy focuses on four complimentary economic units:

Royalties & Streams by providing capital to blockchain ecosystem participants, where repayment of the notional and interest takes place in the form of crypto assets.

Advisory & Research Services to a global blockchain and digital assets investment product available to institutional and private Investors.

Treasury management through investment in major crypto assets with cold storage in Switzerland.

Providing IT Solutions to the sector in the areas of compliance, AML, forensics and risk reporting.

For additional information, please contact:

Erich Perroulaz, Director & CEO

info@spiritblockchain.com

