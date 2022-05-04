TestEquity Adds Over 22,000 New SKUs in the First Quarter of 2022, Further Expanding the Industry-Leading Line Card

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, added 22,671 new SKUs to its extensive line card in the first quarter of 2022. This product expansion demonstrates TestEquity's mission of offering the most product selection.



TestEquity works closely with its 640+ authorized manufacturing partners to provide the fastest access to the industry’s most test solutions as well as the tools and supplies needed to build electronics. Many leading test equipment and electronics production supply manufacturers rely on TestEquity to introduce and educate engineers on their new products.

Customers in the electronics design and the production industry often have very specific and unique needs related to product features and even preferred brands. TestEquity has worked tirelessly to add many new manufacturers and products to its line card to satisfy the needs of its knowledge-rich customer base with highly specific requirements.

"Our product expansion efforts are an ongoing process; however this is just the beginning to ensuring we provide the most solutions for our electronics design, testing, and production community,” said Dan Stewart, CMO of TestEquity. “We are always looking for opportunities to expand our line card with more new products and manufacturers that bring greater selection to our customers."

In addition to the new products added, several new manufacturers have been added.

Teledyne Lecroy, leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments

Quest Technology, established interconnect manufacturer including UL & ETL verified networking data and voice solutions, RF connectors, installation tools and testers, and related products

AEMC, leading manufacturer of professional electrical test and measurement instruments for the industrial, commercial, and utility marketplace

Scienscope, manufacturer of reliable and affordable general-purpose optical and video inspection solutions for the electronics and PCB industries

Yamato, manufacturer of highly accurate scientific instruments, laboratory ovens, medical equipment, and industrial inspection devices

Siglent, global leader in the design and manufacturer of electronic test and measurement instruments

To view TestEquity’s full list of manufacturing partners, visit https://www.testequity.com/brand

In 2021, TestEquity added nearly 71,000 SKUs online across all product categories. This is a testament to TestEquity’s continued focus on providing the most testing solutions as well as the needed tools and supplies to build electronics.

TestEquity understands highly specialized technology demands highly personalized service. To view a full list of services and solutions, view the TestEquity Trade Book.

About Test Equity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits, and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

Contact:



Lacey Nichols

Director of Marketing

lacey.nichols@testequity.com