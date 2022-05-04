GeoVax Announces Upcoming Presentations at Scientific Conferences

ATLANTA, GA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer, announced today that it will be represented during presentations at the following upcoming scientific conferences.

2022 National Biotechnology Conference, Anaheim, CA, May 9-12

On May 11, Mary Hauser, PhD, GeoVax Director, Preclinical Research, will deliver a presentation titled, Strategic Prophylactics to Address Evolving SARS-CoV-2 Variants. Dr. Hauser will discuss the importance of T cell immunity to conserved viral epitopes amid the backdrop of rapid viral evolution.

Genetic Vaccine Development for Infectious Disease Summit, Boston, MA, May 24-26

On May 26, Don Diamond, PhD, professor in City of Hope’s Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Transplantation, and the lead original developer of GeoVax’s vaccine against COVID-19 (GEO-CM04S1, formerly known as COH04S1) currently being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical trials, will deliver a presentation titled, Conception, Construction, Pre-Clinical & Clinical Testing of COH04S1 Vaccine with Activity Against SARS-CoV-2.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. GeoVax’s product pipeline includes two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of GEO-CM04S1 (formerly COH04S1) for COVID-19 as a universal booster vaccine to mRNA vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a primary vaccine for use in immunocompromised patients. In addition to GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19, GeoVax is developing GEO-CM02 as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Gedeptin® for treatment of head and neck cancer. Gedeptin® has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors. The Company’s portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families.

For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Contact:

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

investor@geovax.com

678-384-7220