Taboola Grows its Brand Safety Portfolio to Work with Leaders Including IAS, DoubleVerify, Newsguard, TAG, IAB UK; Taboola Content Review Team Grows to Review More Than 64 Million Items a Year For Advertisers

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced growth for its trust portfolio which includes new and existing third party accreditations, as well as content moderation advancements, focused on brand safety and suitability.



Taboola’s brand safety certifications and partnerships empower advertisers to spend with confidence on Taboola, ensuring ads run on trusted publisher sites, brands can control the environments where ads run, and that they are working with a technology partner that has been independently verified to adhere to best practices in brand safety and suitability.

Taboola has dozens of external partnerships, certifications and accreditations which add to an already robust internal investment in brand safety, named Taboola Trust. The Taboola Trust team is made up of 55 full time content reviewers across the globe which review and re-review advertiser content across thousands of criteria in 13 different languages. In 2021, Taboola’s content review team reviewed more than 64.5 million items, and has seen an 212% increase in activity year-over-year.

Taboola’s trust portfolio includes new and existing partnerships and certifications with the world’s leading third-party experts in brand safety and suitability, including:

Integral Ad Science (IAS) : Working with the global leader in digital ad verification to introduce the first-ever integration to directly apply pre-bid brand safety within a native discovery platform. With this integration , performance advertisers have the ability to achieve their marketing goals across Taboola’s large audience.





: Working with the global leader in digital ad verification to introduce the first-ever integration to directly apply pre-bid brand safety within a native discovery platform. , performance advertisers have the ability to achieve their marketing goals across Taboola’s large audience. IAB Tech Lab: Taboola has achieved the Open Measurement for Web Video certification by the IAB Tech Lab, a consortium of digital publishers, ad technology firms, and agencies that focuses on solutions for brand safety and more. This new certification verifies that all video ads that run via Taboola publisher sites can be measured against IAB’s widely adopted standards. The world’s leading brands and media agencies require their technology partners to adhere to these standards.





Taboola has achieved the certification by the IAB Tech Lab, a consortium of digital publishers, ad technology firms, and agencies that focuses on solutions for brand safety and more. This verifies that all video ads that run via Taboola publisher sites can be measured against IAB’s widely adopted standards. The world’s leading brands and media agencies require their technology partners to adhere to these standards. IAB UK: Achieving a Gold Standard 2.0 Certification by the United Kingdom’s industry body for digital advertising. By achieving this certification, the IAB has verified Taboola, through a thorough vetting process, as a technology provider that upholds high standards in brand safety, user experience and more.





Achieving a by the United Kingdom’s industry body for digital advertising. By achieving this certification, the IAB has verified Taboola, through a thorough vetting process, as a technology provider that upholds high standards in brand safety, user experience and more. Newsguard: Taboola has access to publisher trust ratings from Newsguard, a leading technology tool that verifies the credibility of publishers. These independent ratings are made possible by Newsguard’s wide roster of trusted journalists that assess publishers against a wide range of criteria including credibility and transparency. Taboola relies on Newsguard in addition to its own content review teams.





Taboola has access to publisher trust ratings from Newsguard, a leading technology tool that verifies the credibility of publishers. These independent ratings are made possible by Newsguard’s wide roster of trusted journalists that assess publishers against a wide range of criteria including credibility and transparency. Taboola relies on Newsguard in addition to its own content review teams. DoubleVerify (DV): Taboola’s advertiser partners have access to DV’s standard brand safety and suitability targeting technology , allowing for control over the quality of where their ads are placed. These settings can be customized by advertisers based on DV’s deep ontological expertise and industry-leading brand safety and suitability controls.





Taboola’s advertiser partners have access to , allowing for control over the quality of where their ads are placed. These settings can be customized by advertisers based on DV’s deep ontological expertise and industry-leading brand safety and suitability controls. TAG: Taboola has been awarded the TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), an organization that works to increase trust and transparency in digital advertising. Taboola was required to prove it was safe for brands through a variety of measures, including having a robust policy, transparency around content moderation, and thorough validation.



“We set rigorous standards for ourselves when it comes to brand safety, suitability and transparency,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “Internally, that means a large investment in a team that works around the clock to make sure that our publishers and advertisers are in line with policies. This human element is extremely important because no A.I.-only approach to content review will ever be enough. Externally, we’re fortunate to work with a growing list of the leading names in brand safety and suitability. We’re giving advertisers and publishers peace of mind that their partnership with Taboola will thrive, in the right way.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.