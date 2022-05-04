AMI selects Vengo’s AdServer to connect 20,000 U.S. Digital Jukeboxes with Advertisers

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vengo Media Network, the leading place-based media technology platform, announced its exclusive programmatic sales partnership with AMI Entertainment, the leading provider of music services to bars and restaurants.



“Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) is adopting technology at an incredible rate,” said Mike Maas, CEO at AMI Entertainment. “The Vengo partnership allows AMI to fast track our programmatic technology and revenue in a turnkey way, while remaining focused on our core business of music and serving our location partners.”

Brian Shimmerlik, CEO & Co-Founder of Vengo added, “AMI’s network reaches people at the happiest moments of their week, and they do it at a huge scale. We can’t wait to go out and champion this underrated nightlife vertical to programmatic buyers, alongside Vengo’s extensive reach into the college and gym verticals.”

Vengo was previously known for its proprietary digital vending machines. The company built out software for its own network over the last decade. In 2021, Vengo opened up its proprietary software to partner networks that are looking to accelerate and future-proof their technology.

Digital screen networks were often built with direct sales as their core competency. The programmatic ecosystem is so complex and dynamic that it now requires a team of unbiased experts completely focused on it. Vengo enables networks to remain focused on their core competency, tap into programmatic expertise, and leverage tools and services that make it simple to plug in, even for the most legacy screen network systems and architectures.

Vengo’s recent partnership with CheddarU formed the largest U.S. DOOH college network, according to programmatic listings. Vengo now helps operate over 25,000 screens across the U.S.





About Vengo Labs

Vengo Labs is a Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) software company. Vengo enables media buyers to execute with speed, scale, and trust, while providing an unbiased lens for screen network owners to source and prioritize the content that is most impactful to their bottom line. Vengo helps operate over 25,000 screens in the U.S. For more information, visit https://vengolabs.com/.

About AMI Entertainment

At AMI Entertainment Network, music is at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1909 as an automated musical instrument company, AMI has spent more than a century developing hi-tech musical entertainment solutions for the bar, restaurant, and hospitality industries. With offices today in metro Chicago, Philadelphia, Grand Rapids, and the U.K., AMI and its network of business partners provide music and music video entertainment, as well as advanced digital advertising capabilities, to commercial businesses. For AMI’s latest innovations, visit amientertainment.com.

