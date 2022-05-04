Commercial Vehicle Group Appoints Daniel Mehringer as Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) announced this week that Daniel (Dan) Mehringer has been appointed Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development. As part of his responsibilities in this new role, Mehringer will be instrumental in leading new value-creation by overseeing the acceleration of CVG's strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and marketing initiatives.

"Dan has a proven record of strategically growing highly regarded companies across the global marketplace, especially within the EV space," said CVG President and CEO Harold Bevis. "Dan is walking in the door game-ready and with an excellent network, and bringing with him a gift for creating unique value by building lasting partnerships and inspiring new ways of thinking. He is going to lead CVG to the next level of strategic endeavors - it's going to be hard work and tremendous fun."

Mehringer brings with him more than 20 years of experience in business development across a range of industries including automotive, manufacturing and finance, executing strategic partnerships with some of the most successful companies in the world. Most recently, Mehringer served as the Head of Corporate Development at Harley Davidson, where he was instrumental in developing their electric vehicle strategy and driving growth in their aftermarket and accessories segment, both of which are key markets for CVG's future.

"CVG is strategically expanding into areas that will shape the future, and is already experiencing excellent growth as a result. I want to be part of that momentum," Mehringer said. "Although CVG is at the front-end of their market entry in multiple areas, they are already working with and producing for some of the biggest global players - that impresses me. I'm thrilled to be joining the team, and can't wait to contribute to CVG's success."

Prior to his role at Harley Davidson, Mehringer served at Tradeweb Markets, Citigroup and General Electric, and lived in Europe for several years. Mehringer graduated in 2000 from Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University with a B.S. in Business Logistics.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about our company and products is available at www.cvgrp.com.

Media Contact

Jason Gray

Marketing Manager

CVG

Jason.Gray@cvgrp.com

