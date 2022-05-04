IVANS Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards

TAMPA, Fla., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS today announced that the company was awarded two Bronze Stevie® Awards in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. IVANS won Bronze for its Ask Kodiak appetite search platform in the category of Insurance Solution and for the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year in the Up to 2,500 Employees category.

The Stevie Awards competition received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. The American Business Award judges remarked that IVANS “has been at the forefront of insurance technology, leading the way through innovation.”

“It’s awesome to be recognized with not one, but two Stevie Awards,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, IVANS. “This award demonstrates the accelerated innovation and increased investment we’ve put into IVANS over the course of last year to connect the independent agent channel and their carrier and MGA partners, driving our vision for a more efficient and profitable digital ecosystem of insurance.”

Information on the Stevie Awards and the complete list of winners by category can be found on the ABA website at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA

About IVANS

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 34,000 independent insurance agencies and 450 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.