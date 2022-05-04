AvePoint Names Janet Schijns to Board of Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced the appointment of Janet Schijns to its Board of Directors. Schijns’ experience leading channel programs and disruptive go-to-market strategies for over two decades will provide a unique perspective as AvePoint continues to scale its indirect sales business.



“Last year, AvePoint made significant changes to elevate our indirect sales business and make it a priority across all business departments,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “I am confident that the insights and ideas Janet will provide will help us continue scaling our global channel, one of our key growth vectors.”

Schijns is currently Co-Founder and CEO of JS Group, a consulting firm that specializes in developing high-performance sales cultures and effective channels to market for technology companies. Previously, Schijns served as EVP and Chief Merchant and Services Officer at Office Depot, where she led a major transformation to drive traction in IT services. From 2012 to 2017, Schijns was the Chief Channel Executive and Chief Marketing Technologist at Verizon Enterprise Solutions, and Vice President of Verizon Wireless’ Business Solutions Group from 2010 to 2012. Additionally, she led the channel organization for Motorola Enterprise and Government.

Adding Schijns to the AvePoint Board of Directors signifies its commitment to diversifying viewpoints that will help grow the business. Specifically, her appointment reflects a focus on the AvePoint channel business, which now has over 2,800 total partners, and contributed to the company’s triple-digit-growth in business from the AvePoint Elements Managed Services Platform since its launch in July 2021. Now, Schijns will serve on the AvePoint Board and on the Board of NINJIO, a company that provides Cybersecurity Awareness Training to organizations across the globe.

“I am excited to join the AvePoint Board at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history,” said Schijns. “I believe that AvePoint has already played an important role in enabling organizations around the world to collaborate with confidence, and through the continued expansion of its global partner program and increased partner sales enablement, I see even more potential. I look forward to working with AvePoint and my fellow Board members to help grow the indirect sales business even further to capitalize on collaboration security revenue opportunities."

In addition to her corporate experience, Schijns’ background compliments AvePoint’s philanthropic efforts. Committed to the advancement of women in technology, Schijns founded the not-for-profit organization Tech World’s Half to keep more women in the technology profession, in 2017. Earlier this year, AvePoint solidified its partnership with Girls Who Code, the organization building the largest pipeline of future female engineers, which has now reached more than 500 million people globally and 450,000 girls through programming that serves girls from elementary school all the way into college.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration.

More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers.

Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.