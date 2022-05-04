SINC 48M shares cancellation is now effective

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp (OTC Pink: SINC), announced the cancellation of 48M common shares is now effective.



48M share cancellation represents about 66% of total outstanding shares been cancelled, the latest total number of outstanding shares are 25.5 million.

The number of shares been cancelled are all from controlling shareholders, which means for small shareholders, their shareholding position is almost 3x more concentrated.

This transaction will have impacts on the financial statements, consolidated financial statement with current SIMCOR acquisition, the number of fully diluted weighted-average shares and the earnings per share, from Q2, 2022.

About Sincerity Applied Materials Holding Corp

Sincerity Applied Materials delivers high performance environmental polymer and solutions, to help customers reducing product wastage, improve logistics efficiency, and reduce their carbon footprint. The Company, though its China partner, has been developing its exceptional material technology through partnerships with leading Chinese research institutions and facilities. Today, Sincerity's products are widely used in the automotive, packaging, building & construction and engineering industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

