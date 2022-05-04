VIPC, Industry-Leading Partners, and Stafford County Collaborate to Deploy Innovative Smart City Connectivity Solutions at Virginia Smart Community Testbed

Stafford, Virginia, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Networking For Future (NFF), a performance-focused information technology (IT) business solutions provider, today shared that NFF and five industry-leading partners collaborated to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) technology to the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) funded Virginia Smart Community Testbed (Testbed) in Stafford County. The Testbed is the home for developing smart community technology for the Commonwealth and a showcase for all 95 counties in the state. It is the first Smart Community testbed involving an IoT platform fully integrated with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and other new and innovative technology solutions.

Stafford County and VIPC, together with private partner OST, Inc., opened the Testbed in May 2021. “The Testbed is a true public-private partnership involving multiple industry partners who focus on relevant and practical use cases to produce innovative solutions using emerging and smart technologies” according to VIPC, CTO David Ihrie. “Stafford is proud to be the home of the Testbed for the Commonwealth and to be the host for this exciting Pilot Project,” said John Holden, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for Stafford County.

Starting in November 2021, NFF joined Signify, Cisco, TRAXyL, ExpressTek, and Helicore in a Testbed project to demonstrate how cities and rural communities throughout Virginia will be able to efficiently and securely deploy a Smart Community connectivity grid, streamlined broadband fiber deployment, and wireless technologies to expand public access to the Internet and improve public services and safety. This project also simultaneously supports other IoT applications (e.g., cameras, sensors, intelligent lighting, and traffic congestion monitors)

Each industry-leading partner provided the following:

NFF – Project design and management, network and security installation, and ongoing performance management and maintenance

– Project design and management, network and security installation, and ongoing performance management and maintenance Signify – Broadband Luminaires, IoT Smart Pole, and Interact (connected lighting system and software)

– Broadband Luminaires, IoT Smart Pole, and Interact (connected lighting system and software) Cisco – Meraki Wi-Fi and camera hardware and software

– Meraki Wi-Fi and camera hardware and software TRAXyL – FiberTRAX “painted” fiber solution to the Smart Pole

– FiberTRAX “painted” fiber solution to the Smart Pole Express-Tek – Outside plant engineering and deployment services

– Outside plant engineering and deployment services Helicore – Smart Pole foundation and structural package

The Testbed project produced replicable best practices for the deployment of broadband Internet and IoT solutions that can be adopted and implemented at the local and regional levels. The project results can be utilized by all levels of government as part of their smart community's planning and policies.

Testbed project results:

80% faster design, permitting, and technology integration time frames versus the usual broadband Internet project, with a higher level of security

75% faster deployment of fiber optic cables to support broadband connectivity projects in cities and rural communities (no road cuts)

90% faster implementation of secure Gigabit speed wireless broadband networks in urban, suburban, and rural communities

Reduced energy and increased cost savings for municipalities via intelligent lighting

The project team also shared product capabilities and best practices with one another and the Testbed team, which provided deeper insights into how these innovative solutions solve broadband Internet and IoT challenges.

NFF will provide the following ongoing support to the Testbed:

Asset life-cycle management

Network and security upgrades and optimization

Network and security systems maintenance and performance management

“Fostering innovation and improving secure public Internet access is important to enhancing the lives of Virginians,” commented VIPC’s David Ihrie, CTO and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. “This innovative Smart Community technology will give cities and rural communities throughout Virginia the opportunity to stay connected, be safer, and work smarter.”

“Security and scale are the IoT’s most significant opportunity and hurdle. Removing the complications of accelerating public Internet access is key,” stated Chris Peabody, Chief Strategy Officer for NFF. “The combination of six partner solutions across all types of technology simplifies how cities and rural communities can choose secure, trusted IoT access that scales.”

“We’re honored to be part of this historic evolution and have the Testbed as our first deployment of Broadband Luminaires in North America,” commented Malik Ishak, Director, Smart City Connectivity at Signify North America. “Our solution provides scalable gigabit-speed connectivity in an aesthetic manner through existing lighting grids which both extend and complement physical fiber wirelessly in the last mile of cities for broadband and IoT.”

“The future of on-demand fiber is now a reality in Virginia,” Daniel Turner, Chief Executive Officer for TRAXyL said. “Where access to fiber is unavailable, expensive to deploy, or delayed due to factors, such as permitting or trenching, TRAXyL provides a customizable outside plant fiber optic solution at significantly lower cost and faster deployment times than traditional fiber solutions.”

“We are proud to partner with the Testbed to demonstrate how best to increase broadband capacity and accessibility through this testbed,” Stephen Brown, Executive Vice President for Express-Tek commented. “We are excited about changing the telecommunications landscape and eliminating the digital divide wherever we design and build our fiber-optic networks and telecommunications infrastructure.“

“We commend the Testbed for leading by example in smart street lighting to improve energy efficiency, while improving safety and security in the streets,” stated Josh Dotson, Vice President of Corporate Development for Helicore. “Our patented foundation system allows a fully encompassed streetlight replacement in one day, in the same exact location, leaving cities and rural communities streetscape design unaltered.”

